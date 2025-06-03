UTT: Sreeja Akula, Kanak Jha Shine As Jaipur Patriots Grab First Win
USA's top-ranked male paddler, Jha became the first player in league history to win a match with three Golden Points in his 3-0 triumph over Kirill Gerassimenko. Subsequently, India's top-ranked female paddler, Sreeja, followed with a clinical 3-0 win over Nationals' gold medalist Poymantee Baisya as Jaipur raced to a 6-0 lead.
All 23 ties, over 16 action-packed days, will take place at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena.
Having won their opening battles, Jha and Sreeja then paired up to stretch Jaipur's winning start to eight games, sealing their first tie win of the campaign with a commanding 2-1 win in mixed doubles over Payas Jain and Fan Siqi.
But Chennai showed late resolve. Payas responded with a 3-0 win over Yashansh Malik in a clash of Delhi talents, while Fan, the league's highest-valued player, added two more games in her 2-1 win against Britt Eerland. Though the result was sealed, the Lions clawed back six valuable games, potentially crucial when table standings tighten at the business end of the league.
Sreeja took home the dual honours of the Indian Player and Shot of the Tie for her displays, while Jha picked up the Foreign Player of the Tie award.
Earlier, at the Dream UTT Juniors-a joint initiative by IndianOil UTT and Dream Sports Foundation-Kolkata ThunderBlades and Dempo Goa Challengers cruised to identical 7-2 wins over Dabang Delhi TTC and PBG Pune Jaguars, respectively. Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar led the charge for Kolkata, each securing singles victories while combining for a dominant doubles win. For Goa, Sahil Rawat and Aarya Redkar delivered in style, winning all three match-ups against PBG Pune Challengers.
Final Scores:
Jaipur Patriots 9-6 Stanley's Chennai Lions
Kanak Jha bt. Kirill Gerassimenko 3-0 (11-10, 11-10, 11-10)
Sreeja Akula bt. Poymantee Baisya 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9)
Kanak Jha/Sreeja Akula bt. Payas Jain/Fan Siqi 2-1 (11-4, 11-7, 8-11)
Yashansh Malik lost to Payas Jain 0-3 (10-11, 5-11, 7-11)
Britt Eerland lost to Fan Siqi 1-2 (8-11, 6-11, 11-7)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment