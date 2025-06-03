NAPA Anesthesia Collaborates With Sentara Health Plans On Patient-Centered Quality-Based Program In Virginia

SUNRISE, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) and Sentara Health Plans , the health plan division of Sentara Health, announce the launch of an innovative, patient-centered quality-based program designed to improve care outcomes and patient experience while reducing healthcare costs. This initiative reflects the shared commitment by both organizations to underscore the importance of patient health and the anesthesia experience for members across Sentara Health Plans' Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Managed Medicaid products.

"By prioritizing in-network care and focusing on quality outcomes, we are improving the safety and experience of our patients, while also empowering healthcare systems to achieve greater efficiency. Sentara Health Plans recognizes the value of NAPA's award-winning quality program and our dedication to patient-centered care," said Christina Midcap , Vice President of Managed Care at NAPA.

The multi-year value driven reimbursement program incorporates anesthesia-specific performance measures that are pivotal to driving quality patient-centered care.

"This partnership underscores Sentara Health Plans' prioritization of high-quality patient care and NAPA's ability to deliver quantifiable results," said Robert Krebbs , Vice President of Network Management and Value-Based Care for Sentara Health Plans. "Together, our organizations aim to set a new standard in anesthesia services to elevate the overall healthcare experience for our members in Virginia."

The measures incorporated into this program are a direct result of NAPA's continued leadership in quality. Stemming from NAPA's Anesthesia Patient Safety Institute (NAPSI), an AHRQ-certified Patient Safety Organization, these initiatives represent NAPA's performance improvement in the anesthesia specialty. Notably, six of NAPA's internal quality measures have also been approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in partnership with the Anesthesia Business Group (ABG) Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR).

"NAPA's quality program highlights our ability to leverage data and evidence-based practices to reduce risk, enhance outcomes, and increase value for patients and partners alike," said Leo Penzi , MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer at NAPA. "These measures embraced by Sentara Health Plans are established metrics that impact important safety concerns. They exemplify our shared proactive stance on addressing emerging challenges in perioperative services."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's single-specialty leader in anesthesia. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve nearly 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 23 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia .

About Sentara Health

Sentara Health , an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 135 years in pursuit of its mission - "We improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 34,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including 10 hospitals with the prestigious Magnet® recognition, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named a Health Quality Innovator of the Year (2024), and was recognized by Forbes as "America's Best-In-State Employer" (2024), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

About Sentara Health Plans

Sentara Health Plans provides health plan coverage to more than one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara Health Plans offers a full suite of commercial products including employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, as well as Individual & Family Health Plans, Employee Assistance Programs and plans serving Dual-Eligible, Medicare, and Medicaid enrollees.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED