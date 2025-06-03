Digital Remittance Market Forecast To 2030: Strategies From Leading Industry Players Fueling Digital Remittance Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$188.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$340.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Digital Remittance Market, by Service Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. B2B
8.2.1. Cross Border Payroll
8.2.2. Vendor Payments
8.3. P2P
9. Digital Remittance Market, by Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Agent Network
9.3. Mobile Application
9.3.1. Android
9.3.2. iOS
9.4. Online
9.4.1. API Integration
9.4.2. Website
10. Digital Remittance Market, by Transfer Mode
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Bank Transfer
10.2.1. Deferred Settlement
10.2.2. Real Time Transfer
10.3. Cash Pickup
10.4. Mobile Wallet
10.4.1. NFC Payment
10.4.2. QR Code Payment
11. Digital Remittance Market, by Payment Method
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Bank Account
11.3. Credit Card
11.4. Debit Card
11.5. Mobile Money
11.5.1. Carrier Wallet
11.5.2. EMoney Wallet
12. Digital Remittance Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Corporate
12.2.1. Enterprise
12.2.2. SMB
12.3. Individual
13. Digital Remittance Market, by Transaction Value
13.1. Introduction
13.2. High Value
13.2.1. Large
13.2.2. Very High
13.3. Low Value
13.3.1. Micro
13.3.2. Small
13.4. Medium Value
14. Americas Digital Remittance Market
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Market
16. Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
17.3. Competitive Analysis
17.3.1. Western Union Holdings, Inc.
17.3.2. MoneyGram International, Inc.
17.3.3. Wise plc
17.3.4. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
17.3.5. Remitly Global, Inc.
17.3.6. WorldRemit Ltd.
17.3.7. Ria Financial Services, LLC
17.3.8. OFX Group Limited
17.3.9. Nium Pte Ltd
17.3.10. Paysafe Limited
