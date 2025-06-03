Touax: Share Capital And Voting Rights At May 31, 2025
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)
|Date
|Total shares outstanding
|Total voting rights
|Total exercisable voting rights*
|May 31, 2025
|7,011,547
|8,335,228
|8,302,015
* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
Contacts:
TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
