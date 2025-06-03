BONDUELLE - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming capital
|Number of voting rights
|
31.05.2025
|
32 630 114
|
Theoretical Total
52 495 959
Actual Total*
51 948 368
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
-
Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights as of 2025.05.31
