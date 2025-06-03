Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence With Addition Of Partner John Heck

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit

John Heck, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Heck will expand the estate planning, probate, guardianship and conservatorship services.

- John Heck, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner John Heck to its esteemed team. His exceptional legal acumen makes him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.John Heck brings a rare breadth of experience and strategic insight to DBL. A retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and former military and commercial aviator, John has served for over two decades in senior advisory roles to executive leadership across a range of complex, multidisciplinary domains-including national security, international relations, and commercial operations.John's transition from military service to legal practice reflects a deeply held commitment to protecting families and their futures. His legal career is grounded in estate planning , where he has advised individuals and families from all walks of life in both pre- and post-mortem planning. He has successfully represented clients in probate, guardianship, and conservatorship proceedings, as well as in trust administration. As a trained Personal Family Lawyerwith years of client-focused service, John approaches each matter not as a transaction, but as part of a lasting relationship.“We're excited to welcome Partner John Heck from Legacy Lawyers to DBL's Wealth Management and Estate Planning team,” said DeAnna Burke, CEO, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.“His estate planning experience, combined with his commitment to delivering high-end client experiences, makes John a perfect fit for enhancing our estate planning capabilities.”John holds a B.S. in Astronautical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master's degree from Whitworth University, and a J.D. from American University's Washington College of Law. He is admitted to practice in Virginia, the District of Columbia, and New Jersey, and is licensed before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and the U.S. Supreme Court.Reflecting on his decision to join DBL, John stated,“I'm honored to join a firm built on a foundation of trust, integrity, and client care. My mission is to expand DBL's estate planning and administration practice while helping families stay out of court and conflict during life's most difficult transitions.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner John Heck to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

