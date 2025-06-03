Qalitex Laboratories On What Supplement And Cosmetic Brands Risk Without Scientific Shelf-Life Validation

Qalitex warns supplement and cosmetic brands of the hidden risks-from failed launches to reputational damage-when products go to market unvalidated.

- Nour Abochama, M. Sc., Vice President for Operations at QalitexIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an industry where trust plays a central role, skipping stability testing is no longer a cost-saving shortcut-it introduces significant risk. Qalitex Laboratories , a product testing and compliance provider, is encouraging supplement and cosmetic brands to reconsider how they validate shelf life. As retailers tighten standards and consumer expectations rise, the absence of proven stability data continues to jeopardize product integrity, customer confidence, and long-term brand viability.“It's easy to focus on branding, packaging, and formulation-and overlook what happens six months after your product leaves the warehouse,” says Nour Abochama, VP for Operations at Qalitex.“Without stability data, the consequences often surface when it's too late.”The Myth of“It Looks Fine”A common misstep among new and emerging brands is relying on appearance or short-term performance to judge a product's shelf stability. If the texture seems fine or the color holds for a few weeks, it's often assumed the product is retail-ready.But assumptions can be misleading.Stability is not determined through observation alone. It isn't confirmed through casual testing or storing samples in a controlled office environment.“Natural and nutrient-rich ingredients are especially prone to degradation,” says Abochama.“Even if a product looks fine at first, changes in potency, pH, microbial safety, and packaging compatibility can occur gradually over time.”Without structured testing under controlled environmental conditions, brands risk launching with unsupported assumptions-many of which don't hold up under real-world distribution, fluctuating temperatures, or extended storage.Real Risks for Real BrandsOverlooking stability testing is not a rare misstep-it's one that has led to recurring problems for brands. Qalitex has worked with companies that only sought stability support after experiencing challenges in the field.Here are a few potential consequences:Amazon delistings: Products flagged due to inconsistencies in expiration labeling or recurring complaints are often removed without warning.Retail rejection: Increasingly, distributors and buyers require documented shelf-life data. Lack of it can stall or end distribution discussions.Customer refunds: Formulas that change in color, texture, or performance often lead to dissatisfaction-and returns.Label compliance issues: A supplement labeled with 500mg of an active ingredient must deliver that amount at the end of its stated shelf life. If it doesn't, the product is out of compliance.Regulatory action: The FDA and FTC require that product claims are substantiated. A lack of supporting data opens the door to enforcement action.Beyond operational setbacks, the reputational impact of instability can affect brand momentum in a lasting way.What Stability Testing Protects You FromStability testing serves as both a quality assurance measure and a tool to support compliance. It provides insight into how a product holds up over time and under various environmental conditions-allowing brands to make informed decisions before issues surface publicly.It can help identify:Loss of potency in key active ingredientsShifts in pH that affect product safety or effectivenessIngredient interactions that cause sedimentation or separationMicrobial contamination risks under specific storage conditionsPackaging interactions, such as leaching or oxidationWhen done early, this data can prevent costly reformulations, returns, or compliance violations and provide a clear basis for product expiration dates.Qalitex's Role in Supporting Product ViabilityQalitex works with supplement, cosmetic, and wellness brands to design testing protocols aligned with their specific formulation, packaging, and market goals. These programs are aimed at clarifying how a product will perform over time-and providing documentation that supports both internal and external requirements.Services include:Accelerated stability testing to simulate time-based degradationReal-time studies to establish long-term shelf-life durationPackaging assessments for material compatibility and barrier effectivenessDocumentation support for regulatory and retail readinessGuidance for early-stage brands needing clarity on where to beginWhether a formula is stored in glass, bioplastics, or flexible pouches, Qalitex evaluates how it behaves over time and under stress. That insight allows brands to move forward with a clearer understanding of product limits and expectations.“We don't just deliver numbers,” said Abochama.“We work with teams to interpret what the data means in practical terms.”For Startups, the Stakes Are Even HigherWhile larger companies may absorb the cost of a failed launch or limited recall, startups often have little margin for error. When one product represents the bulk of a company's business, a stability-related issue can impact funding, retail interest, or customer loyalty.Although omitting stability testing may reduce initial costs, it often leads to bigger problems down the road-whether through customer complaints, compliance delays, or reformulation needs that weren't accounted for in early planning.Qalitex has supported brands navigating this reality, often after unexpected product shifts or shelf-life concerns brought initial launches to a halt.“Founders don't always realize what they need until something breaks down in the market,” said Abochama.“Our role is to help identify those risks early so they can move forward more confidently.”Final Word: Address It Before It SurfacesStability testing isn't limited to large-scale operations or pharmaceutical brands. It's a key part of responsible product development across categories-especially in consumer health and wellness, where expectations are high and competition is growing.While skipping testing may speed up a launch, the long-term consequences can affect revenue, brand reputation, and compliance exposure.Qalitex Laboratories offers testing services designed to match the realities of modern product development-customized, accessible, and structured around real-world demands.Whether your product is in development or already in distribution, stability data offers clarity. And in a market shaped by scrutiny and transparency, relying on assumptions is no longer enough.About QalitexQalitex is a quality testing and compliance partner serving supplement, cosmetic, and wellness brands. Its services include stability testing, label verification, regulatory documentation preparation, and Amazon compliance support. Qalitex provides tailored testing programs to help brands validate shelf life, ensure product safety, and meet industry expectations with precision and integrity.

Nour Abochama

Qalitex

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.