Rowdy Mermaid Announces Strategic Partnership With Next In Natural

BOULDER, Colo., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowdy Mermaid, the innovative maker of organic Kombucha and Good Mood Soda, is excited to announce its acquisition by Next in Natural, in partnership with strategic investors KarpReilly and Sapient Stews Founder, Luke Comer. This acquisition positions Rowdy Mermaid for its next phase of growth and expands its capabilities across multiple functions from production to marketing.

Husband and wife team and founders of Rowdy Mermaid, Jamba Dunn and Erin Donnelly, will continue to lead the company as CEO and Customer Growth & Marketing Director, respectively. Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO of Next in Natural, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. His extensive experience includes helping launch and scale brands like Chobani, La Colombe, and Hu as the founder and CEO of Gourmet Guru, later acquired by UNFI. "Rowdy Mermaid epitomizes what's next – delicious, organic and functional ingredients with passionate mission driven leadership and fun marketing; these align with our values and what consumers want more of", states Lichtenstein. Kristine Laurel, COO of Next in Natural, adds, "Jamba and Erin's journey has always been about doing the right thing: making better-for-you organic products with compassion for people and the environment. They saw a need for a kombucha that was safe and genuinely delicious, and Jamba crafted it with their daughter in mind using fresh garden botanicals. They named the brand after her nickname: the Rowdy Mermaid. With Next in Natural's shared services platform, Rowdy Mermaid is positioned to thrive with comprehensive support that will strengthen their supply chain and support future innovation."

"The better-for-you beverage category continues to grow, and our partnership with Next in Natural positions Rowdy to capitalize on this momentum," states Dunn. "Our Kombucha and Good Mood Soda stand out for their organic, crisp flavors and functional ingredients designed to support a healthy lifestyle."

Erin Donnelly emphasized, "With Next in Natural's cross-functional team, network and expertise, Rowdy Mermaid is set to better serve our customers and expand our community, offering one of the most deliciously functional beverages on the market."

Rowdy Mermaid is thrilled to embark on this new chapter, leveraging the combined expertise of Next in Natural and working in harmony with its strategic partners to drive innovation and meet growing consumer demand.

About Rowdy Mermaid

Rowdy Mermaid is dedicated to empowering people to live their best lives through better nutrition. Their current product offerings include a line of lightly sweetened, sparkling beverages powered by functional ingredients. As a brand committed to innovation and wellness, Rowdy Mermaid's award-winning beverages are designed to deliver both refreshing taste and purposeful ingredients. Rowdy Mermaid is available at select retailers nationwide.

About Next in Natural

Next in Natural is a Brooklyn, New York based operating partnership company that invests in and helps scale select emerging organic and better-for-you focused CPG companies. They focus on building symbiotic relationships organically and in the future, by way of their focus on R&D innovation for what's Next. Their mission is to help make the world a better place, organically.

About Sapient Stews

is a new Boulder, Colorado based company with a mission to create products that are complete meals, balanced nutrition and radically delicious.

