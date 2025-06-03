Lightbox Closes ERIS Chapter, Unlocks Next Era Of Customer Innovation

"We're pleased to resolve this matter in a way that affirms the strength of our intellectual property," said Andy Leibman, GM, Due Diligence at LightBox. "Executing a license ensures proper authorization-a fundamental step that supports fair use and respects ownership, especially in a data-driven industry."

Driving Innovation in CRE with LightBox Live

The resolution underscores LightBox's broader mission: empowering professionals across the CRE lifecycle-from site selection to environmental due diligence, property marketing, valuation, lending, and development-with data and technology that drive smarter decisions.

Continuing this mission, LightBox recently launched LightBox Live, a revolutionary platform built for CRE professionals. This release, focused on environmental professionals, provides innovative tools which delivers an all-in-one digital workspace for environmental due diligence, combining real-time access to critical content, intuitive tools, and enhanced workflows.

LightBox Live features include:



Unified Access to Critical Data: Integrated tax parcels, assessor records, historical aerials, Sanborn maps, and more.

Modern, Streamlined Interface: Designed for speed and clarity, with frozen headers, dark mode, annotation tools, and historical map layering. ASTM-Compliant Tools: The new Area of Interest (AOI) feature aligns with ASTM 1527-21, enabling precision and clarity in property research.

"LightBox Live reflects our long-standing commitment to innovation," said Eric Frank, CEO. "Our platform empowers professionals with tools that transform how environmental risk is evaluated, accelerating workflows and improving outcomes for the entire industry."

At LightBox, we are at the forefront of delivering advanced and precise solutions for commercial real estate intelligence. Our dedication to innovation propels real estate professionals forward by providing them with the essential tools required to navigate complex decisions, minimize risk, and boost productivity across the spectrum of real estate operations. LightBox is renowned for its commitment to promoting excellence and fostering connections in the industry, serving an extensive clientele of over 30,000 customers. Our diverse client base spans commercial and government sectors, including but not limited to brokers, developers, investors, lenders, insurers, technologists, environmental advisors, appraisers, and other businesses that depend on geospatial information. To discover more about how LightBox can illuminate the path to informed real estate solutions, visit us at:

