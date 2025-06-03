Hankook Tire Commits Support To Boys & Girls Club Of Middle Tennessee - Clarksville Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this sponsorship, Hankook Tire will support BGCMT's plans to bring its services to the greater Clarksville area. BGCMT announced plans to open a new club in the area in June 2024, following a thorough assessment which identified a strong need for the club's presence to bring positive enrichment and activities to the city's youth. As Clarksville's population continues to grow rapidly – in part due to economic investments from companies such as Hankook – BGCMT will offer dedicated, curriculum-based programs to help Club Members achieve success in priority areas including academics, healthy lifestyles, and good character and leadership.

"Clarksville is home to our North America manufacturing operation, and we are dedicated to supporting the community where so many of us live and work," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "We have seen the great work that the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee has done in the region, and are certain that the Club's presence in Clarksville will bring important academic enrichment and community to many of our own employees' families. We are excited and honored to be able to support that mission."

Hankook opened its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Clarksville in October 2017. Since then, the tiremaker has become an integral part of the Clarksville community. Its $800 million facility in Clarksville currently employs more than 1,000 employees and produces 5 million tires each year. The Tennessee Plant is currently undergoing two expansions simultaneously to expand production of both its Passenger Car and Light Truck (PCLT) and Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) lines. Upon completion of the expansion plan, the facility will achieve an expected annual production capacity of 10 million PCLT and 1 million TBR tires. This expansion will not only establish the Tennessee Plant as one of the largest in North America, but also bring additional jobs to the region and establish stronger relationships with the Clarksville community.

Hankook presented the check to BGCMT – Clarksville Club during its Summer Festival community event held on May 31. The event brought together local vendors, entertainment and attractions for a family-friendly fundraiser for the Clarksville Club. In addition to the donation, Hankook served as a corporate sponsor for the Summer Festival.

"We are incredibly grateful and excited to have Hankook Tire as a partner. Their generous donation demonstrates a profound belief in our mission and a commitment to the future of Clarksville's youth," said Deidre Ward, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee Board Member and Clarksville Committee Chair. "We have a significant need for safe, affordable, and enriching environments for the youth in our community. Hankook's investment will directly help us establish a club where every child can reach their full potential. We are thrilled to partner with a company that not only provides economic growth to our city but also deeply invests in the well-being and success of our youngest citizens."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee – Clarksville Club is actively working in collaboration with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and anticipates operating within the local school facilities.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

