Burt Brothers® Launches Two New Service Bundles: Burt Carcare And Burt Performanceplus

MENAFN - PR Newswire)was designed for everyday drivers who want to keep their vehicles running smoothly, without the guesswork. This bundle covers routine services, including a synthetic oil change, oil filter, air filter, new wiper blades, tire rotation, brake check and battery check-offering peace of mind and reliable performance throughout the year.

Burt PerformancePlus includes everything in the CarCare bundle, plus even more precision and diagnostics to help drivers hit the road with confidence. In addition to the CarCare services, PerformancePlus includes an engine diagnostic scan and wheel alignment-perfect for drivers who expect top-tier performance and from their cars.

"These bundles are a game-changer," said Brian Maciak, CEO of Burt Brothers . "Our customers lead busy lives, and we want to make caring for their vehicles as effortless as possible. With Burt CarCare and Burt PerformancePlus, we're offering our customers top-tier auto service at a price point that simply can't be matched. Burt CarCare and PerformancePlus reflect our commitment to value, trust, and helping drivers take the guesswork out of vehicle maintenance."

Both service bundles are available at all 29 Burt Brothers and Tire Company locations across Utah, and with a transparent package and pricing structure, customers can enjoy significant savings and consistent maintenance-helping them avoid unexpected repair costs and keep their vehicles in peak condition all year long.

To learn more about Burt CarCare and Burt PerformancePlus , or to schedule a service appointment, visit or contact your nearest Burt Brothers location.

About Burt Brothers

Locally owned and operated since 1991, Burt Brothers Tire & Service has grown to become Utah's leading provider of tires, auto repair, and maintenance. The company has expanded to 29 locations across the state, with eight new stores added in 2024. The award-winning company enthusiastically participates in local philanthropic initiatives while offering everyday discounts for multiple affinity groups, including college students, active and retired members of the U.S. military, as well as first responders and teachers. For more info, visit BurtBrothers .

SOURCE Burt Brothers Tire & Service, LLC