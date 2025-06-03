Zimbabwe's Gas Future Gains Momentum As Invictus Energy Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

Scott Macmillan, Founder and Managing Director of Invictus Energy, will speak at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town -, bringing critical insight into Zimbabwe's burgeoning upstream sector. His participation comes at a pivotal time, as Invictus spearheads Zimbabwe's first confirmed commercial gas discovery at the Cabora Bassa Basin, marking a major milestone in the country's pursuit of energy self-sufficiency and regional trade integration.

The Mukuyu gas field, located in the Cabora Bassa project area, represents Zimbabwe's entrance into the league of African gas producers. Following successful exploration results and the award of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment approvals, Invictus is now advancing the project towards commercialization. The company recently secured the green light to begin pilot production activities, including supplying gas to the Eureka Gold Mine gas-to-power project – a step that not only monetizes gas resources but also supports domestic power generation.

Building on this momentum, Invictus has selected the Musuma-1 well for its next high-impact drilling campaign. Situated outside the Mukuyu discovery area, the well targets an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate, unlocking further potential within the greater Cabora Bassa Basin. This next phase aims to de-risk additional stacked targets and expand Zimbabwe's upstream footprint in a region with significant geological potential.

“Invictus Energy's progress in unlocking Zimbabwe's natural gas potential exemplifies the critical role upstream exploration and development play in Africa's energy transition. The Cabora Bassa project is a flagship example of how new resources can power economic growth while supporting cleaner energy solutions,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Invictus' progress aligns with the broader goals of AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 – the continent's premier platform for energy investment and project development. As Zimbabwe works to diversify its energy mix and leverage its natural resources for industrial growth, the participation of companies like Invictus sends a clear message to global investors: Zimbabwe is open for energy business.

With a focus on exploration, development and monetization of African gas, Invictus Energy's involvement at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will showcase the company's strategic vision, technical capability and role in unlocking new frontiers for investment.

