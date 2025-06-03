LONGEVITY HEALTH EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH HUMANA

Agreement Expanded for Additional Five Years

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Health, a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs Plan (ISNP), today announced that it has extended its partnership with Humana through 2030.

Launched in 2023, the Humana/Longevity collaboration expands special needs health plan offerings for Medicare-eligible individuals living in skilled nursing and senior living facilities. The collaboration between the two companies currently serves members in seven states, and there are plans for significant expansion of new markets, solutions, customer segments and members served.

"It is a privilege to partner with Humana, with its well-known quality focus, and with skilled nursing and senior living facilities and community providers that share our commitment to providing high-quality, holistic care," said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. "We look forward to bringing our collaborative, value-based model to new Humana markets in the coming months and years."

"Having served Medicare beneficiaries for nearly 40 years, we understand the unique care needs of the many individuals who will require institutional long-term care at some point in their lifetime," said Catherine Field, Senior Vice President and Medicare Division Leader for Humana. "Our collaboration with Longevity allows us to provide quality care for our members living in skilled nursing and senior living facilities."

Longevity and Humana deploy a unique partnership approach with skilled nursing facility operators via a transparent value-based model that rewards facilities for improving quality of care and member experience. Longevity collaborates with facilities to provide comprehensive care that addresses the medical, social and emotional needs of members who reside there, typically vulnerable individuals with multiple complex conditions.

Institutional Special Needs Plans are Medicare Advantage plans that combine all the benefits of Original Medicare (Parts A and B) with prescription drug coverage (Part D) and are designed for members living in long-term care facilities or senior living communities.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

Additional Information: Other providers may be available in the Humana network.