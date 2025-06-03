Binder's Stash, Willett Distillery Announce Strategic Partnership, Redefining The Future Of American Whiskey
"This one-of-a-kind partnership with Willett marks a turning point for Binder's Stash," said Bill Binder, Founder of Binder's Stash. "We've built our reputation by sourcing and releasing some of the most distinctive American whiskeys in the country, but Willett represents a different level: generational expertise, uncompromising quality, and a legacy that elevates everything it touches. Together, we're setting a new bar for what American whiskey can be."
Binder's Stash has quickly emerged as a disruptive presence in the American whiskey space-championing rare-aged barrels, bold flavor profiles, and design-forward releases that speak to a new generation of whiskey enthusiasts. The brand's uncompromising commitment to quality and authenticity has earned top honors, including Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards.
"We are excited to work with Bill and his incredibly bold brand, Binder's Stash," said Drew Kulsveen, Willett Distillery Master Distiller. "This partnership sets the stage for future opportunities and represents a bold step forward in expanding the boundaries of what's possible in the world of aged whiskey. This limited relationship allows us to support a partner that shares our dedication to quality, innovation, and the future of American Whiskey."
Founded in 1936, Willett Distillery is one of the most respected independent distilleries in the world. Based in Bardstown, Kentucky, the heart of America's whiskey heritage, Willett continues to age and bottle every whiskey on-site, honoring a nearly 90-year commitment to excellence.
About Binder's Stash
Binder's Stash is an award-winning ultra-premium American whiskey brand that reimagines what luxury whiskey can be. Built on rare barrel access, precision aging, and bold product vision, Binder's Stash brings some of the country's most distinctive whiskeys to market-crafted for those who demand excellence in every pour. The brand is protected by a philosophy rooted in innovation, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of greatness in every glass.
About Willett Distillery
Established in 1936, three short years after prohibition, the Willett family chose the original family hog farm, situated at one of the highest points in Nelson County, Kentucky, to begin construction on the Willett Distillery. By St Patrick's Day 1937, the first barrel of whiskey was rolled into Warehouse A. Approaching 90 years, Willett continues to make fine Kentucky Bourbon and Kentucky Rye Whiskeys. It remains independent and, truly, family-owned and -operated.
