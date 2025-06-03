Truck Parking Club Surpasses 2,000 Locations Nationwide, Addressing Critical Shortage That Costs Drivers $5,500 Annually
Truck Parking Club Doubles Network to 2,000 Locations in 6 Months Amid Truck Parking ShortagePost thi
"This isn't just about hitting a number – it's about solving a decades-old problem that costs the trucking industry billions annually," said Evan Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club. "Every new location means drivers spend less time searching and more time earning. Our goal is clear: reduce parking search time to under 10 minutes per day."
The company's network includes diverse property types from trucking companies and repair shops to storage facilities and real estate investors, creating a scalable solution to a problem traditionally addressed through expensive and slow infrastructure projects. New truck parking construction typically costs $100,000-$200,000 per space and takes years to complete, while Truck Parking Club can activate existing spaces within a day.
"We're transforming unused space into income-generating property while giving drivers the certainty they need," added Shelley.
The platform offers hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly reservations through its website and mobile apps, backed by 24/7 customer service staffed by former truck drivers.
As the company sets its sights on 10,000 locations, it continues to address one of the trucking industry's most persistent challenges through marketplace innovation rather than traditional infrastructure development.
About Truck Parking Club
Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL Schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!
Media Contact
Reed Loustalot
CMO - Truck Parking Club
[email protected]
423-275-4999
truckparkingclub
SOURCE TruckParkingClub
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment