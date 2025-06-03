Truck Parking Club Surpasses 2,000 Locations Nationwide, Addressing Critical Shortage That Costs Drivers $5,500 Annually

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The milestone represents a doubling of locations in just six months, driven by urgent demand from truck drivers seeking reliable parking and property owners looking to monetize unused space. With drivers losing an estimated $5,500 annually in wasted fuel while searching for parking, Truck Parking Club's rapid expansion offers significant economic relief to both independent owner-operators and fleet drivers.

Truck Parking Club Doubles Network to 2,000 Locations in 6 Months Amid Truck Parking Shortage

"This isn't just about hitting a number – it's about solving a decades-old problem that costs the trucking industry billions annually," said Evan Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club. "Every new location means drivers spend less time searching and more time earning. Our goal is clear: reduce parking search time to under 10 minutes per day."

The company's network includes diverse property types from trucking companies and repair shops to storage facilities and real estate investors, creating a scalable solution to a problem traditionally addressed through expensive and slow infrastructure projects. New truck parking construction typically costs $100,000-$200,000 per space and takes years to complete, while Truck Parking Club can activate existing spaces within a day.

"We're transforming unused space into income-generating property while giving drivers the certainty they need," added Shelley.

The platform offers hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly reservations through its website and mobile apps, backed by 24/7 customer service staffed by former truck drivers.

As the company sets its sights on 10,000 locations, it continues to address one of the trucking industry's most persistent challenges through marketplace innovation rather than traditional infrastructure development.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL Schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!

