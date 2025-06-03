Everyday California Opens Doors To Second Southern California Shop

Iconic Adventure and Apparel Brand Heads up the Coast with New Huntington Beach Location

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday California , a San Diego-born ocean adventure and lifestyle brand, is stoked to open the doors to its second location: Everyday California Huntington Beach. The 2,200-square-foot shop blends everything the brand is known for-epic water adventures, a laid-back atmosphere and sustainably made gear-into one retail spot just steps from the sand.

Everyday California Huntington Beach sits on a private beach in Huntington Harbour with direct access to the unique network of canals. The shop offers everything needed for a beautiful day on the water, including one- and two-person kayaks, stand up paddleboards, paddles, surfboards and lifejackets. Water adventurers can enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding in the calm waters in the harbor and may have the chance to spot dolphins, seals and birds. Those looking to rent a surfboard and hit the water in Surf City can head to the nearby Sunset Beach for mellow waves. More experienced surfers can take a quick drive to Bolsa Chica and the Huntington Beach Pier for faster breaks.

The brand's signature adventure-ready apparel for men, women and children will also be sold at the new Huntington Beach shop. Developed for the on-the-go beach lover, the functional and stylish line ranges from UPF sand resistant hoodies, floating and moisture wicking hats, versatile joggers and more.

"When we set out nearly fifteen years ago with a couple of kayaks in the back of a truck and a dream, we never imagined Everyday California would grow into what it is today," said Chris Lynch, CEO and founder of Everyday California. "Opening our new Huntington Beach shop is more than just a new chapter, it's a celebration of how far we've come and a chance to bring our love for the ocean and outdoors to an even wider community."

As grateful stewards of the ocean, Everyday California is proud to partner with 1% For The Planet. A portion of every purchase made at its flagship shop, Huntington Beach shop and online store is donated to organizations like Greenwave, a non-profit dedicated to training and supporting regenerative ocean kelp farmers, to foster a blue-green economy and combat climate change.

Everyday California Huntington Beach is now open. The shop is located at 16910 Pacific Coast Hwy, Sunset Beach, CA 90742. To learn more about Everyday California, visit .

About Everyday California

Everyday California is an ocean adventure and lifestyle brand that is committed to making fun happen, creating cool products, and using business to protect the environment. The company specializes in eco-friendly excursions and surf-inspired apparel and accessories. Everyday California's adventure business includes guided kayak tours, surf lessons, and ocean equipment rentals. Its apparel business caters to men, women, and kids, with products sold in both Southern California stores, online, and in select retailers. For more information, visit .

