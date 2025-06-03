EY Studio+ Launches To Bring A Customer-First Approach To Growth And Transformation In The AI Era



EY Studio+ combines 37 specialist acquisitions with organically grown EY businesses

Comprised of design, sales, marketing, and customer experience technology expertise from EY-acquired agencies including Blackdot, Digital Detox, Doberman, etVenture, Fabernovel, Freshworks, Future Friendly, Italia Brand Group, Seren, Team Collective, VODW and Zilker Powered by a full spectrum of services, deep sector insights, EY and ecosystem partners, EY Studio+ will help organizations drive growth by reimagining customer experience

MONACO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has launched EY Studio+, a globally integrated offering that will combine the organization's full spectrum of services with the world's leading talent in design, sales, marketing and customer experience to drive growth and transformation for clients in an AI-driven era at a global scale.

This news coincides with the start of the 25th EY World Entrepreneur of The YearTM awards, an event that celebrates market-makers who fuel innovation and embody the same bold, forward-thinking values as the EY Studio+ founders and leaders.

Jad Shimaly, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"Business leaders are grappling with tremendous uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions, hyper-inflation of customer expectations, digital disruption and more. Organizations that anchor in the rapidly changing needs of their customers can continue to deliver distinctive experiences while helping to ensure high-stakes investments in transformation drive critical outcomes."

Inside EY Studio+

Shaped by a world of AI and always-on connectivity, today's customers expect to receive smarter, faster and more emotionally resonant experiences, while at the same time, businesses are facing increasing macro-economic pressure. EY Studio+ draws on a broad portfolio of capabilities and deep experience to inform strategy and deliver transformative experiences that move people and shape markets at scale through:



Customer experience: Helping businesses build empathy with their customers and design, build and scale differentiated experiences to drive value

Product and service innovation: Working with organizations and their ecosystems to incubate, launch and iterate new products and services Marketing, sales and service transformation: Transforming the front office operations of marketing, sales and service to enable efficiency and effectiveness

EY Studio+ teams have already been working with numerous clients to drive growth and transform customer experience across industries. Examples include transforming customer service through technology and people for a global retailer; supporting B2B growth through marketing and sales transformation for a major communications network; creating differentiated experiences for one of the world's biggest banks; helping a leading utilities company drive the energy transition through a customer-first approach; and re-imagining the experience of cruising. Specifically, client examples can be found here .

Laurence Buchanan, EY Global Leader EY Studio+, says:

"Agentic AI has thrust us into a new era of digital transformation with unprecedented opportunity to redefine what it means to be distinctive, capture market share and increase customer loyalty. But to do so, customer-centric transformation must be rapid, continuous and multi-disciplinary, embracing the combination of creative design, technology and commercial insights."

John Rudaizky, EY Global Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, says:

"EY Studio+ will partner across the C-suite, with particular emphasis on today's CMOs, who are playing an increasingly pivotal role around the customer experience and an organization's growth agenda. One of the most powerful drivers of brand is how customers experience an organization's product or service – and that experience is an increasingly fundamental driver of growth. In accelerating this offering, EY is responding to the needs of clients to create new value on a global scale."

The launch marks a significant milestone in the delivery of EY's All in strategy, which focuses on creating new value for clients, people and stakeholders and follows the recent brand expansion of EY-Parthenon , the organization's strategy and transactions service line.

