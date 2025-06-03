Lume Wellness First In Chicago To Offer EXOMIND: Drug-Free Treatment For Those Struggling With Depression/Mental Wellness Issues

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Lume Wellness introduces EXOMIND, a groundbreaking brain stimulation treatment for depression, anxiety, OCD, and food cravings. As the first EXOMIND provider in Chicago and the second-largest provider nationally, Lume is leading a new era in mental wellness by offering drug-free, non-invasive care for brain health.

Throughout the month of June, Lume is offering 30% off select wellness and aesthetic treatment packages, giving new and returning guests an opportunity to access advanced care at a special rate.

"In addition to promoting total body wellness from the inside out and outside in, we're now helping people focus on their brain health," said Bob Garber, founder and CEO of Lume. "Thanks to EXOMIND technology, our guests now have a drug-free alternative to help manage depression, anxiety, OCD, and food cravings-and to regain a sense of emotional wellness and control."

EXOMIND uses a specialized applicator placed on the head to deliver gentle magnetic pulses that stimulate key areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation, cognitive clarity, and self-control. Treatments are typically recommended twice a week for three weeks to maximize results.

Clinical studies have shown:



100% of participants experienced reduced food cravings

An average weight loss of 4 to 5 pounds after six sessions Improved mood, focus, and overall emotional well-being

Lume's offerings go beyond brain health. The studio provides a range of non-invasive treatments designed to help clients look and feel their best:



Emface and EXION Face for natural facial contouring, skin tightening, and wrinkle reduction

Emsculpt NEO for muscle building and fat burning-delivering the equivalent of 20,000 crunches in 30 minutes Personalized Vitamin IV Drips and NAD+ Therapy in private IV booths for immune support, recovery, and cellular health

"Our mission at Lume is to make high-quality, innovative treatments accessible to a broader community," said Anna Suffern-Farhan, nurse and office manager at Lume. "EXOMIND is the next evolution in helping people live better, feel better, and take control of their mental and physical health."

To book a consultation or learn more about Lume's services and limited-time summer pricing, call (312) 285-2004, or visit lume-wellness.

