Wesdome Provides Senior Management Update

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated“On behalf of the Board and everyone at Wesdome, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Fernando and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
Ms. Bath continued,“We are pleased to have Raj assume these additional responsibilities. His industry knowledge, strong capital markets background, and in-depth experience and understanding of Wesdome make him well-positioned to lead our finance function until a permanent successor is named.”
Mr. Gill joined Wesdome in 2020 as Vice President, Corporate Development, and assumed additional responsibility for investor relations in January 2024. Mr. Gill has over 15 years of mining industry experience in progressive roles that include corporate development, technical studies and equity research with Kinross Gold and Cormark Securities. Mr. Gill is a CFA® Charterholder and holds a Global Professional Master of Laws degree and Bachelor of Applied Science in Lassonde Mineral Engineering degree from the University of Toronto.
Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets – the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven Canadian gold producer.
