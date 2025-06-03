Lottery Inc. Launches Investigation Into Short Selling Activities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) or the“Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, announced today that it has commenced an investigation into potential short selling activities in its stock. The Company has engaged legal counsel from Paul Hastings LLP to conduct the investigation.

The Company believes that there may have been dissemination of false information relating to the Company with the objective of driving down its stock price and damaging its business. The Company also believes that it may have been the victim of illegal naked short selling in its stock.

Within the last six months, stock has been listed on Nasdaq's Regulation SHO Threshold Security List sixteen times, which indicates a significant number of failures to deliver shares. During that time, SEC data shows a high level of failures to deliver, including over 1.12 million shares on February 10, 2025 alone. Large numbers of failures to deliver that persist over a long period of time may be indicative of naked short selling. Moreover, stock has continued to sustain high borrow rates, peaking at over 500%, suggesting an elevated level of demand to short the stock.

The Company will not tolerate the spreading of false information about the Company or the manipulation of its stock. It is prepared to take all actions necessary to report any suspected illegal activity to regulators and to bring actions against anyone that is engaging in illegal activity to safeguard shareholder interest and ensure market transparency.

This investigation builds on prior referrals already made by the Company to certain regulators including Nasdaq MarketWatch, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

No stockholder action is required at this time.

About

The Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including Tinbu, and WinTogether, is a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company's analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading"Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC.

