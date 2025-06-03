Africa Launches First-Ever Travel And Lifestyle Magazine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Africa launches its first luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, showcasing the continent's beauty, culture and innovation to the world.

- Hesta Baker

FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Africa Launches First-Ever World-Class Travel and Lifestyle Magazine with Global Reach

Africa has taken a bold step onto the global stage with the launch of Africa Travel and Life , the continent's first sleek, high-end travel and lifestyle consumer magazine with international distribution. The groundbreaking publication made its debut on Thursday, May 29th at a vibrant hybrid launch event in Freetown, Sierra Leone, also streamed live across social media platforms to audiences worldwide.

Africa Travel and Life promises to redefine how Africa is seen and experienced, both by Africans and the global community. Speaking at the launch, Publisher Hesta Baker described the event as“a major milestone in marketing Africa travel.” A seasoned media professional and tourism veteran with more than two decades of experience, Baker shared the inspiration behind the magazine.

“The idea came to me in the late 90s during an IACVB conference in Florida. A pie chart showed Africa earning just 1% of global tourism revenue-it struck me deeply,” said Baker.“Today, Africa earns just 5%, and that's still far too low. We want to see that number in double digits. Imagine 10% of Africa traveling Africa-that's 140 million people spending an average of $2,500. That's $350 billion infused into the continent. We can achieve this, but we must keep telling our stories-powerfully and persistently.”

With its mission to“invite the world to Africa,” Africa Travel and Life offers a beautifully curated celebration of the continent's people, places, and cultures. The publication spans every corner of Africa-from bustling cities to hidden villages-through fashion shoots on location, rich photography, food and wellness features, art and design, culture, festivals, local guides, and people driving tourism innovation.

The premier issue places Freetown on the cover, showcasing the city's natural beauty, historical charm, and cultural vibrance through the lens of three of Sierra Leone's top models, styled by the country's most acclaimed designers. The issue also includes an exclusive interview with Freetown's dynamic Mayor, who is championing tourism as a pillar of the city's future.

In the premier issue, readers will journey through the continent's treasures: from the Namib Desert, the world's oldest, to Africa's five most mountainous capitals, and on to the luxe shores of the Seychelles. Other highlights include the Mindelo Festival in Cabo Verde, star power from Nigerian actors Desmond Elliot and Richard Mofe Damijo in an interview in Liberia, a dive into slave shipwrecks with marine archaeologist Kamau Sadiki, and a cultural guide to Algiers.

With a gradual rollout of a robust digital presence across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and its website AfricaTravelandLife , alongside its premium print and digital editions, Africa Travel and Life is poised to become the definitive voice of African travel and lifestyle.

Publisher Hesta Baker, a native of Liberia, previously helmed top-tier U.S. visitor and lifestyle publications including Guest Informant that also published Where Magazine, and Style Magazine. Her vision for Africa Travel and Life is clear: to tell Africa's story with elegance, accuracy, and pride.

“This is Africa's time,” said Baker.“And we're going to show the world what we've always known: Africa is extraordinary.”

Media Contact:

Africa Travel and Life

Email: ...

Phone: +231 (0) 880 767 661

Website:

Larry Kongola

Africa Travel and Life Magazine

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.