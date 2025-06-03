Hyundai Motor Company President And CEO José Muñoz Reinforces Hyundai's Journey As A Mobility Leader At FISITA World Mobility Conference 2025

Hyundai Motor Company President And CEO José Muñoz Reinforces Hyundai's Journey As A Mobility Leader At FISITA World Mobility Conference 2025
As Prime Partner of FISITA WMC, the Group underscores its commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mobility by delivering a networking program, technical sessions, paper presentations, and an exhibition. Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz set the tone for the conference with his Principal Speech, engaging with industry leaders and engineers under the theme of Hyundai's journey as a mobility leader.
"As an engineer myself, it was a real pleasure to share Hyundai's mobility journey and engage with participants at the FISITA World Mobility Conference. Under the leadership of Hyundai's Executive Chair, we are pushing the technological boundaries of what's currently possible to improve how people and goods will move more safely, sustainably and conveniently. Thank you to the organizers and congratulations to my colleague ChangHwan Kim for being named as the first Korean president of FISITA."
ChangHwan Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Electrification Energy Solutions Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group, who was inducted as president of FISITA at the conference, will guide the organization throughout his tenure until May 2027, overseeing the Executive Board and Committees.
The Group will also host a special technical session from June 4 to 5, highlighting its latest advancements and collaborative research with European partners. Key topics include methodologies and case studies on the use of software and hardware, such as driving simulators for virtual performance verification, new bushing technologies to enhance ride comfort and performance in EVs and research on ensuring chassis reliability in software-defined vehicles using prognostics and health management technologies.
Under the theme 'Clearly Committed, FCEV Technology,' the all-new NEXO and the enhanced fuel cell system will be exhibited, reiterating Hyundai Motor Group's leadership in hydrogen mobility and showcasing its dedication to driving innovation as a smart solutions provider across the full mobility ecosystem.
By sharing its vision and technological capabilities throughout the conference, Hyundai Motor Group aims to foster global academic collaboration in mobility research while solidifying its role as a catalyst for innovation in the automotive industry, all in line with its vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'
