University Of Phoenix And University Of Idaho Conclude Affiliation Discussions

University of Phoenix's focus will be on strategic opportunities that best serve students, alumni and faculty in the adult learner market

PHOENIX, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and University of Idaho have jointly agreed to end discussions regarding a potential affiliation through the acquisition of University of Phoenix by Four Three Education, a non-profit affiliated with the University of Idaho. University of Idaho will seek formal approval for the mutual termination of the agreement from its Board of Regents at a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Since the extension of the Asset Purchase Agreement in June 2024, University of Phoenix has actively explored other strategic options that align with its mission and strengths in serving working adult learners.

"While we have decided not to move forward, we remain appreciative of President Scott Green, the leadership of the University of Idaho, and the many elected officials in Idaho who supported this process," said Chris Lynne, President of University of Phoenix. "Our University's innovative, flexible learning model-designed specifically for nontraditional students-continues to drive strong outcomes and demand for its degrees, credentials, and student support services."

Looking ahead, University of Phoenix will continue to operate as an independent, private institution, focused on advancing its leadership in adult education and delivering career-relevant learning experiences that help students succeed in a rapidly changing workforce.

