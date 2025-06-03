University Of Phoenix And University Of Idaho Conclude Affiliation Discussions
University of Phoenix's focus will be on strategic opportunities that best serve students, alumni and faculty in the adult learner market
PHOENIX, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and University of Idaho have jointly agreed to end discussions regarding a potential affiliation through the acquisition of University of Phoenix by Four Three Education, a non-profit affiliated with the University of Idaho. University of Idaho will seek formal approval for the mutual termination of the agreement from its Board of Regents at a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Since the extension of the Asset Purchase Agreement in June 2024, University of Phoenix has actively explored other strategic options that align with its mission and strengths in serving working adult learners.
"While we have decided not to move forward, we remain appreciative of President Scott Green, the leadership of the University of Idaho, and the many elected officials in Idaho who supported this process," said Chris Lynne, President of University of Phoenix. "Our University's innovative, flexible learning model-designed specifically for nontraditional students-continues to drive strong outcomes and demand for its degrees, credentials, and student support services."
Looking ahead, University of Phoenix will continue to operate as an independent, private institution, focused on advancing its leadership in adult education and delivering career-relevant learning experiences that help students succeed in a rapidly changing workforce.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives.
SOURCE UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIXWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment