Planmember Announces Newest Financial Center In Tacoma, WA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce Behm Financial Group in Tacoma, WA, as its newest independent PlanMember Financial Center.

Ken Behm, founder of Behm Financial Group, has actually worked with PlanMember as an independent financial advisor since 2006, but recently determined that the best way to support his clients is by expanding his team of financial advisors. "PlanMember has a number of available resources that are designed to help an enterprise grow," says Ken. "By leveraging those resources, I'll be better able to help my clients by focusing on the client/advisor relationship while also mentoring the next generation of financial advisors and financial planners."

With almost 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Ken brings a deep understanding of the Washington State pension system supporting educators, administrators and other public employees.

"We are pleased to have Ken Behm open and head up a new PlanMember Financial Center in Tacoma," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "After many years as an advisor with PlanMember, this is a logical next step for Ken's growth with the firm, and we are excited to have him share his skills as a successful financial advisor with new advisors who will be joining his Financial Center in the future."

PlanMember, with more than $17 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established 50 independent Financial Centers in 26 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Behm Financial Group and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

planmember/financial | LinkedIn

SOURCE PlanMember Securities

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED