West Monroe Named In The 2025 AI Technical Services Landscape By Independent Research Firm

The firm views its inclusion as a reflection of its role in helping organizations operationalize AI through scalable technology infrastructure, training, and governance

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, announced it has been named a Notable Vendor in Forrester's report, The AI Technical Services Landscape, Q2 2025 . The report serves as a valuable resource for decision-makers seeking to scale and operationalize AI across the enterprise, offering an overview of 36 AI technical service providers.

To build the list, Forrester researched providers supporting AI infrastructure, governance, and enablement across a range of industries and use cases. Forrester's report lists West Monroe among the recognized vendors with an industry focus of utilities, manufacturing/production of high-tech products, and manufacturing/production of consumer products industries. West Monroe also reported extended use cases of agentic AI lifecycle services, AI innovations, and edge AI solutions as the top three use cases for which clients select the firm.

"Companies want AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI in their industry and can easily scale across the enterprise-and that's where West Monroe excels," said Erik Brown , head of emerging technologies at West Monroe. "We're proud to be included among the notable vendors by Forrester, which we believe reflects our reputation for delivering AI work at speed and with ROI."

West Monroe helps companies invest in practical, responsible AI-moving from experimentation to real-world impact. The firm works hands-on with clients to build the right capabilities across teams and technologies.

The firm, which has been helping clients with AI for decades, is seeing strong demand for AI technical services-especially for projects that combine AI with deep industry expertise to drive operational change. Recent examples include:



An AI-powered data migration , using Intellio® Hopper, that was completed eight months ahead of schedule and saved $2.2 million for a multi-state healthcare payer

An AI-driven customer support model , using advanced RAG strategies, that sped up documentation by 45% and delivered $26 million in annual savings for an infrastructure software company An AI-enabled predictive modeling strategy that could add $20M in EBITDA every year for a specialty insurance carrier by optimizing claims, onboarding profitable dealers, and identifying new market opportunities

The firm's AI offerings include enterprise-wide training and enablement, governance design and activation, and accelerators to help companies prioritize and implement high-impact use cases. The firm's GenAI-powered data conversion solution reduces engineering time by up to 80% and improves analytics speed by 35%.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm passionate about creating value for our clients. We co-create solutions that accelerate results now and prepare industries to tackle what's next. We're excited by the possibilities that technology creates. We work with our clients to deliver on the possible, building on their goals, generating fresh insights and creating inspiring outcomes.

We excel at the intersection of industry, strategy, people, and technology-always driving rapid impact. Our all-in approach comes from our unique employee ownership structure. Our clients' success is our success. From the beginning, our growth has come from putting people at the center. Fortune and USA Today consistently celebrate West Monroe as a top workplace, and we're recognized as a leading consultancy by Forbes. Let's find more value for your business.

Share our passion at westmonroe.

