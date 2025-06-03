Justice-Involved Individuals Reentering Society In Sacramento County Find A Place To Call Home Through A $2.6M Grant From Health Net To 'Break The Cycle'

Alongside housing, individuals receive primary care, mental health and substance use support, employment guidance and more personal services to help rebuild their lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net , one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), awarded a $2.6 million grant to connect individuals exiting the criminal justice system in Sacramento County to services that support a successful reentry into the community. The grant to Hope Cooperative connects individuals to interim housing and housing navigation, mental and behavioral health care, substance use disorder treatment, employment services and other critical resources.

Individuals reentering society after exiting a correctional facility often face significant barriers to getting the support they need, contributing to higher rates of recidivism. Research shows that 66% of people exiting the criminal justice system were re-arrested within three years, and 82% within 10 years. Through this grant, Health Net aims to help break that cycle by funding comprehensive, community-based support that helps individuals stabilize, reintegrate and thrive.

"A community thrives when people work together to reintegrate those seeking a second chance. This effort is about giving individuals a chance to be successful and 'break the cycle' so they can set a new path going forward," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal president at Health Net. "By caring for the whole person-from securing a roof overhead and job coaching to primary care and counseling-we're paving the way for healthier lives, fewer returns to incarceration, and stronger, more resilient neighborhoods."

Hope Cooperative purchased a 59-room motel property to be operated as an interim shelter for those at risk of homelessness after exiting the criminal justice system in Sacramento County. Through the state's California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) program, the organization will offer Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports services that break down the traditional walls of health care, introducing a better way to coordinate care and provide high-need Medi-Cal members with in-person care management.

"Our work reflects the community's commitment to supporting justice-involved individuals as they transition toward stability and success. With 59 beds and comprehensive support services, it offers more than housing-it creates a real opportunity for healing, growth, and renewal," said April Ludwig, chief executive officer at Hope Cooperative. "Made possible through partnerships with Anthem, Health Net, Kaiser, Molina and Sacramento County Behavioral Health Services, and supported by a Behavioral Health Bridge Housing grant, this project shows what's possible when we come together with compassion and purpose."

"Helping individuals rebuild their lives as they transition out of the criminal justice system is more than a responsibility; it's a chance to create meaningful change that ripples through entire communities," said County of Sacramento Supervisor Rich Desmond. "Providing support during reentry isn't just about services; it's about offering hope, building resilience, and paving the way for lasting transformation. This grant from Health Net reflects the shared belief that when we invest in people, we invest in stronger, brighter futures for all."

From 2017 to 2024, Health Net committed more than $158 million in funding to community-based organizations, including in Sacramento County. Most recently, Health Net awarded a grant to Saint John's Program for Real Change to support housing assistance-related initiatives for women and children in crisis.

