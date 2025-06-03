Medical Device Third-Party Logistics Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2030: Key Players Like Cardinal Health And Fedex Lead In Tech-Enabled Medical Device Logistics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$29.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$49.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Service:
- Transportation Warehousing and Storage
Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Type:
- Cold Chain Logistics Non-cold Chain Logistics
Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Device Type:
- Diagnostic Devices Therapeutic Devices
Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By End Use:
- Medical Device Companies Hospitals & Clinics Others
Medical Device Third-party Logistics Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain
- China India Japan Australia South Korea
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
