Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (FTRE)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fortrea should contact the Firm prior to the August 1, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .
