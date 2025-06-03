TOPDON US Grows Retail Presence Across The Country Through Bass Pro Shops, West Marine, Autozone, Big 5 Sporting Goods And Tractor Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US ( ), the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, announced today the company's expansion into national retail stores including Bass Pro Shops, West Marine, AutoZone, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Tractor Supply. The expansion marks a new milestone for the New Jersey-based company to make its prosumer and professional-grade tools more accessible to auto repair DIY'ers and outdoor sports and adventure enthusiasts across the country.

"Offering our tools through trusted retail brands including Bass Pro Shops, West Marine, Auto Zone, Big 5 Sports and Tractor Supply is a significant milestone for our team,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. "From seasoned mechanics and weekend garage warriors to outdoor enthusiasts and agriculture professionals, each of these new retail brands connect us to a unique set of customers. We're proud to be associated with national brands that share our commitment to delivering excellent products that fit the consumer's unique lifestyles and hobbies.”

The new slate of retail shopping underscores the versatility and adaptability of TOPDON's complete line of diagnostic and repair tools. West Marine now stocks TOPDON's battery charging and thermal imaging tools. Designed with the marine environment in mind, these tools are ideal for boating and water-based service professionals.

With a strong presence across the West Coast, Big 5 Sporting Goods offers TOPDON's rugged and portable jump starters. These tools are designed for outdoor enthusiasts who depend on a reliable power supply when heading off the grid.

AutoZone has expanded its diagnostics and power offerings to include TOPDON's core lineup including the UltraDiag, ArtiDiag, TopScan and high powered V2200Plus jump starter. Each of these tools are ideal for professional auto repair technicians, independent shops and gearheads who love to work on their own vehicles.

Known for serving a highly engaged outdoor customer base, Bass Pro Shops brings even greater visibility to TOPON's utility-focused thermal imaging, as well as advanced battery testing, jump starting and charging products.

Tractor Supply will carry TOPDON's complete line of Heavy Duty diagnostic solutions including the Phoenix XLink, Phoenix Smart and Phoenix Max, as well as all-in-one powerful battery charging products Tornado120000, V4500Plus and V2200Air.

“Our new retail partners represent a strategic leap forward for TOPDON,” said Schnitz.“By entering diverse retail categories outside traditional automotive repair services, we're building our brand where our customers live, work and play.”

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits.

