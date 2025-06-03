TOPDON US Grows Retail Presence Across The Country Through Bass Pro Shops, West Marine, Autozone, Big 5 Sporting Goods And Tractor Supply
"Offering our tools through trusted retail brands including Bass Pro Shops, West Marine, Auto Zone, Big 5 Sports and Tractor Supply is a significant milestone for our team,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. "From seasoned mechanics and weekend garage warriors to outdoor enthusiasts and agriculture professionals, each of these new retail brands connect us to a unique set of customers. We're proud to be associated with national brands that share our commitment to delivering excellent products that fit the consumer's unique lifestyles and hobbies.”
The new slate of retail shopping underscores the versatility and adaptability of TOPDON's complete line of diagnostic and repair tools. West Marine now stocks TOPDON's battery charging and thermal imaging tools. Designed with the marine environment in mind, these tools are ideal for boating and water-based service professionals.
With a strong presence across the West Coast, Big 5 Sporting Goods offers TOPDON's rugged and portable jump starters. These tools are designed for outdoor enthusiasts who depend on a reliable power supply when heading off the grid.
AutoZone has expanded its diagnostics and power offerings to include TOPDON's core lineup including the UltraDiag, ArtiDiag, TopScan and high powered V2200Plus jump starter. Each of these tools are ideal for professional auto repair technicians, independent shops and gearheads who love to work on their own vehicles.
Known for serving a highly engaged outdoor customer base, Bass Pro Shops brings even greater visibility to TOPON's utility-focused thermal imaging, as well as advanced battery testing, jump starting and charging products.
Tractor Supply will carry TOPDON's complete line of Heavy Duty diagnostic solutions including the Phoenix XLink, Phoenix Smart and Phoenix Max, as well as all-in-one powerful battery charging products Tornado120000, V4500Plus and V2200Air.
“Our new retail partners represent a strategic leap forward for TOPDON,” said Schnitz.“By entering diverse retail categories outside traditional automotive repair services, we're building our brand where our customers live, work and play.”
About TOPDON US
Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit
Follow TOPDON on these social channels:
- Facebook: Instagram: TikTok: @topdonusaofficial YouTube: @TOPDONUSA LinkedIn:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment