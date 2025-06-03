Unexpected Forms: Kalco Lighting Channels 'Abstract Nature' In Handcrafted Summer Collections

Coaxial Domed Pendant by Kalco Lighting

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Kalco Lighting , a leading manufacturer of luxury lighting and furniture designs, unveils an exclusive line of artisan-crafted fixtures for summer. On display in its Dallas showroom (4915-TM) during Lightovation, June 18-21, and Las Vegas showroom (Suite 208A) during Las Vegas Market, July 27-31, the trend-setting styles highlight a unique blend of coastal charm, industrial flair and naturally inspired designs."This season, our designers draw inspiration from organic softness, abstract forms and the vintage charm of bygone eras, resulting in 11 new decorative designs from Kalco and six elegant fixtures from our luxury crystal lighting line, Allegri,” Riki Lent, Senior Vice President of Kalco Lighting and Allegri Crystal by Kalco., says.“Natural materials- fine linen, crackle glass and wood beads-take center stage, elevating every space with texture and a luxurious feel.”Kalco Lighting debuts include:Crafted by hand from various-sized wood beads, steel and abaca rope, the Coaxial Collection is thoughtfully arranged to create intriguing patterns, allowing light to pass through the natural materials, producing a warm, inviting glow.Drawing inspiration from artistic sculptures, the Onyx Collection is meticulously constructed using steel and frosted crackle glass. This collection includes replaceable LED panels that can be dimmed to create the perfect ambiance. Finished in a two-toned Brushed Gold and Satin Bronze.Designed by interior designer Vanessa DeLeon exclusively for Kalco Lighting, the Duet chandelier cleverly uses internal parts as the main design element. The sconce is a perfect pairing of form and function in a Vintage Brass finish with crystal clear low iron glass.Introductions from Allegri Crystal by Kalco include:Capturing the elegance of a crown of flowers, the exquisite Bella Collection by Kalco designer Claire Kessler merges Art Nouveau and Art Deco influences. The fixture boasts intricate clusters of glass flower accents, crafted from clear and Vintage Rose molded glass, and an Antique Brass finish for a touch of refined grace.The Bianca Collection by Vice President of Design and Development at Kalco Takayuki Ishii, pairs an all-white cased glass chandelier with warm Winter Brass elements. Its subdued color harmonizes beautifully with diverse wall colors, ensuring a cohesive look in any room.The jewelry-inspired Dama Collection, also personally designed by Ishii, features a balance of brass and Firenze Crystal accents. The pendant is suspended on aircraft cables making it appear as if it's floating. Its sleek, low-profile body is particularly well-suited for rooms with low ceilings.Among other Kalco debuts are two outdoor lighting fixtures-Midsummer, where classic lantern designs meet nature-inspired charm, and Marge, featuring botanical accents to add a touch of whimsy to exterior settings. Additionally, the Colorways mirror, designed by Kalco's Senior Product Designer, Grace Denniston, is adorned in two dazzling dichroic glass rounds and finished in True Brass to make a bold statement.“The summer debuts reflect a more playful and artistic interpretation of nature," Ishii says.“By combining natural materials with sculptural forms, we continue to evolve Kalco's popular naturally inspired design style while maintaining the quality craftsmanship that is rooted in our DNA."Explore the new collections at Kalco and AllegriCrystal .###,About Kalco LightingWith its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Kalco Lighting offers an array of casual luxury designs. Kalco's designs are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations, and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficient technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry's most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures' unique aesthetic. Kalco founded a luxury crystal lighting line, Allegri Crystal by Kalco, in 2011. Stay up to date on Kalco Lighting news by joining our Facebook (Facebook/KalcoLighting) and following us on Instagram (@KalcoLighting).

