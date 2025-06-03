AI Professionals University Adds Learning Tools To Build AI Influencers And Visual Content Projects
This update follows the platform's certification of over 5,000 students through its core ChatGPT Mastery Program since launching in 2024. AIPU's programming centers on practical application, with courses designed for freelancers, business owners, creators, and professionals seeking to build income-generating skills with AI.
The upcoming expansion is expected to resonate with professionals in the growing creator economy, particularly those building original content projects using AI. With new modules supporting visual storytelling, app development, and entertainment-driven use cases, the platform offers guidance for creators developing scripted series, short films, and interactive experiences powered by generative tools .
According to founder Sam Blake, the curriculum update reflects AIPU's long-term goal of lowering the barrier to AI fluency and expanding opportunity.“Our goal has always been to make AI learning accessible and immediately useful,” Blake said.“This next phase gives our students even more ways to create, automate, and scale.”
An early backer of the platform noted that students are applying what they learn in ways that directly impact their career paths, citing“real-world outcomes” as a distinguishing feature of the program.
AIPU originally launched with a 7-day certification model focused on ChatGPT and automation workflows. Its curriculum now includes over 150 modules, with additional expansions planned throughout the year. The platform's mission remains rooted in helping individuals navigate AI as both a productivity tool and a professional opportunity.
The long-term vision is to certify over 1 million students by 2027, making AIPU the global leader in hands-on AI certification and ChatGPT training.
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
