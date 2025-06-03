Noteworthy New Book Cybersecurity Checklist For Business Owners Is Free Today On Amazon

The book is currently free and available for download on Amazon today (until 6/7/2025). Get your copy here. Cybersecurity Checklist has reached #1 New Release on Amazon in both the Production & Operations and Information Management categories. The average rating is 5 stars.

"When all stakeholders are well-informed, we will have a more secure world," said author Mr. Clements.

Here's what some early readers have said:

"This book was eye-opening, sobering, and surprisingly accessible. As a small business owner with no IT background, I was shocked (and troubled) by how many cyber risks I had never considered. More importantly, the practical steps gave me a clear path forward, combined with an appropriately strong sense of urgency to invest in cyber security today and into the future. As small business owners, we tell ourselves it won't happen to us; but the truth is, because we're small business owners, we can't afford for it to happen to us! A must-read for every business owner." -Patrick D

"A must-read for any business leader. This book cuts through the noise with real-world examples, a practical checklist, and a clear action plan. It helped me uncover critical cybersecurity gaps; even after significant investment. More than a read; it's a guide to action." -Michael C

About the Author: William Clements has managed cybersecurity and information technology for small and mid-sized businesses over the past 25 years. He has worked with hundreds of businesses in dozens of industries. He holds several cybersecurity industry certifications, such as CISSP, CCSP, and CISM. He founded the Chicago Technology Group, which keeps entrepreneurial businesses protected from cyber threats.

SOURCE William Clements