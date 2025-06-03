Large Language Model (LLM) Market Research Report 2025: $95+ Bn Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Meta, Amazon, And IBM Trail Behind Leaders In Share Rankings
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|364
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$95.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players in the Market Revolutionizing Large Language Model Development With Accelerated Training and Cost Efficiency Advanced AI Integration Powering Secure and Scalable Business Applications Generative AI Integration Transforming Asset and Wealth Management Efficiency Large Language Model Supporting Hindi and Multiple Regional Dialects Next-Generation AI Search Feature Elevating User Experience and Data Discovery Efficiency Next-Generation Lightweight Large Language Model Enhancing Enterprise AI Capabilities AI Cloud Innovation Empowering Businesses With Seamless Large Language Model Integration
Companies Featured
- OpenAI Google LLC Microsoft Corporation Meta Platforms Inc. Inc. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Baidu Inc. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Databricks Inc. DataRobot Inc. DeepSeek Tech Mahindra WIZ.AI NTT DATA Group DTGO Corporation Limited Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Tencent Holdings Ltd XTransfer SenseTime Mesolitica Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Fujitsu Cohere KDDI Corporation Elyza Rakuten Group, Inc. SK Telecom Upstage AI Dnotitia Hugging Face Expert.AI Mistral AI Stability AI Aleph Alpha DeepL iGenius Pixis IGEL Technology Everseen Tilde.ai Zfort Group Yandex LLC DataRoot Labs Tooploox Laiyer AI Snowflake Protect AI Nvidia Corporation ExlService Holdings, Inc. ZappiStore Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise Arqgen Waverley Software HatchWorks Blip Prezent.ai WideLabs Gupshup Lexter.ai Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) AI71 TAMM Naver Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Tencent Holdings Limited Lelapa AI Interswitch Aerobotics DXwand DataProphet Flutterwave
