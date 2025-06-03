Bitcoin Solaris Launches Solaris Nova App, Bringing Mobile Mining To The Masses

TALLINN, Estonia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of personal finance just got a major upgrade. Bitcoin Solaris has officially launched Solaris Nova App Beta Testing for a selected group of users, a mobile-first crypto mining platform that enables anyone with a smartphone to start earning BTC-S tokens with just a tap.

The app rollout comes at a time when accessibility and energy efficiency in crypto are more important than ever. By eliminating the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise, Solaris Nova is redefining what mining looks like in the decentralized era.

A Phone-Based Wealth Engine

The Solaris Nova App delivers a seamless mining experience across Android, iOS, Windows, and browser platforms. Users can begin mining BTC-S immediately through a simple interface -no ASICs, no rigs, just a smartphone and a desire to participate.









Key features include:



One-click mining with adaptive performance controls



Integrated BTC-S wallet



Energy-efficiency mode for prolonged battery life



Cross-platform support (Android, iOS, Windows, Web)

Interactive tutorials for first-time users



“Solaris Nova makes financial empowerment as easy as opening an app,” said a Bitcoin Solaris spokesperson.“We're giving users the tools to participate in a decentralized economy-no barriers, no gatekeepers.”

Mining for Everyone

The BTC-S Universal Mining model is built for inclusivity . Whether using a low-budget phone or a high-performance PC, Solaris's optimization engine ensures equitable mining access. The system is designed to foster:



Broader decentralization



Expanded global reach, including underserved regions



Enhanced network security

A sustainable mining footprint with 99.95% less energy consumption than traditional models



The Future of DeFi Doesn't Run on Hype-It Runs on BTC-S

And because Bitcoin Solaris uses a hybrid PoW + DPoS consensus, it achieves lightning-fast speeds of up to 100,000 TPS with 2-second finality, while keeping the network both secure and scalable.

Engineered for Speed and Scale

Bitcoin Solaris uses a hybrid PoW + DPoS consensus mechanism to deliver lightning-fast transaction speeds-up to 100,000 TPS with 2-second finality -while remaining scalable, secure, and environmentally conscious.

Core architecture highlights:



SHA-256 PoW base for security and miner compatibility



DPoS governance layer for rapid confirmation and energy efficiency



Daily rotating validators with performance-based slashing



Optional zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for privacy

Support for smart contracts, tokenization, and DAOs











This structure allows Bitcoin Solaris to support smart contracts , tokenized assets, DAOs, and more, all running with virtually no friction.

Reward Model That Works for Everyone

Bitcoin Solaris's reward system ensures fair distribution across all participants:



40% to miners



25% to validators



20% to stakers



10% to developers

5% to community initiatives



Earnings are further optimized through a Contribution Score , which accounts for session time, device type, task complexity, and real-time network demand.

Why the Presale Is Exploding

With only around 8 weeks left, the Bitcoin Solaris presale is gaining massive momentum. The current price is $6, set to jump to $7 in the next phase, and then to a $20 launch price. Backed by over 11,000 users and more than $1.8 million raised, it's being called one of the shortest and most explosive presales in the market.

It's no surprise influencers are taking notice. A detailed review by Crypto Legend breaks down why this project is drawing hype from every corner of the Web3 space.

Final Thoughts: Don't Watch History-Mine It

Bitcoin Solaris isn't just keeping up with the shift toward decentralized finance-it's leading the charge. With a mobile-first approach, elite performance metrics, and a structure aligned with upcoming regulation and global adoption, it's more than a coin. It's a movement.









President Trump's executive order is about control and positioning. But your response doesn't have to be passive. Bitcoin Solaris gives you a way to act-to mine, earn, and build your future-without needing permission.

For more information:

Website :

Telegram :

X:

Media Contact

Xander Levine

..

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at