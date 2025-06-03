Meet With Iqor CXBPOTM At Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Experts to Showcase infinityAiQTM Platform and Next-Gen VOC Analytics

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from iQor CXBPOTM , an award-winning customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider unifying AI, analytics, and human expertise, will exhibit at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2025 at Caesars Forum from June 10 to 12.

As the world's largest customer contact event, CCW provides a premier platform for CX leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations and strategic insights shaping the future of customer service.

Attendees are invited to connect with iQor's CX experts to learn how global brands are leveraging the company's operational excellence, AI-enabled solutions, and next-generation VOC analytics to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction. iQor will highlight the power of its infinityAiQTM platform, the engine that powers its revolutionary CXBPOTM model, turning every customer interaction into business intelligence and every CX process into a growth opportunity - unifying people, processes, and insights to deliver value like never before. Backed by a global team of 180+ data scientists, analysts, and Ph.D.s., iQor's integration of AI and analytics combines proprietary tools, enriched datasets, and advanced partner technologies for exceptional CX.

iQor will also demonstrate the benefits of its collaboration with OpenAI . iQor is the first CXBPO to integrate OpenAI's advanced language models into its proprietary analytics platform, empowering brands to instantly analyze customer sentiment and behavior across millions of interactions. This real-time intelligence enables personalized experiences, proactive issue resolution, and smarter decision-making throughout the customer journey.

Stop by Booth 1624 in the Expo Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 10; between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, June 11; and between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PDT on Thursday, June 12, to explore how AI-driven solutions can transform your customer experience strategy.

To book time with an iQor CX leader, visit the iQor CCW Las Vegas 2025 event page .

To learn more about CCW Las Vegas 2025, visit the official event website .

About iQor CXBPOTM

iQor CXBPOTM is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com .

