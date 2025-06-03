Bihar: Raid At Patna Hotel, Illegal Liquor Party Busted 15 Detained
The raid led to the detention of 15 individuals, including four minors, and the seizure of one country-made pistol, magazine and four live cartridges.
According to Sadar Range-1 SDPO Abhinav, who briefed the media on Tuesday, said that the raid was conducted following a tip-off from an unidentified source. Upon arrival, police discovered that alcohol was being consumed, and youths were seen dancing while waving a pistol inside the hotel rooms.
“We have seized a pistol, a magazine and 4 live cartridges from two youths, Mohit Kumar and Divyanshu Kumar, who revealed they had purchased these weapons for Rs 35,000 from a man named Pankaj Verma, a resident of Patna City,” said SDPO Abhinav.
The accused admitted to making social media reels while using the seized items, prompting police to also investigate the digital footprint of the group.
Sources close to the investigation revealed that the party was held in multiple hotel rooms, and the reception and gate staff appeared to be complicit.
The police are now probing the role of Hotel SM Inn's management and staff, suspecting that they may have facilitated the gathering in violation of multiple laws.
“We are questioning all those detained. The cooperation of hotel personnel in such activities is being seriously examined,” the SDPO added.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Liquor Prohibition Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.
The police have confirmed that more arrests are likely, as the names of additional individuals involved have surfaced during interrogation.
The crackdown comes as part of the administration's efforts to curb illegal parties, especially those involving minors, alcohol, and banned substances, and follows a string of similar incidents in the city.
