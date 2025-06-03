Integrated Insight Releases New Survey Data On 2025 Consumer Spending Plans For Leisure Experiences

Integrated Insight reveals how U.S. leisure entertainment consumers plan to prioritize travel, out-of-home entertainment, and recreation in the coming months.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Insight , an analytics consulting firm with extensive experience in travel, leisure, and entertainment, has released new findings from its 2025 Leisure Experiences Consumer Survey . The consumer survey was fielded in May 2025 among 2,570 U.S. consumers who participate in leisure entertainment outside the home and have a minimum household income of $35,000. The data offers key insights for businesses in the travel, entertainment, and attractions industries.

Planned change in consumer spending on out-of-home entertainment among Leisure Entertainment Consumers who regularly spend on out-of-home entertainment and have a minimum household income of $35K.

Expected change in local leisure activity participation in the next twelve months among Leisure Entertainment Consumers who regularly spend on out-of-home entertainment and have a minimum household income of $35K.

Leisure entertainment consumers don't plan to spend more on local activities, favoring free or low-cost options like beaches and parks.

Post thi

The newly published survey report, "2025 Leisure Entertainment & Attractions Outlook" is Part 1 of an upcoming series for the survey data. Download the report here .

According to the findings:



Leisure Entertainment Consumers in the U.S. are mostly comfortable with their current and future financial situation.

These consumers intend to both travel more and participate in more local attractions over the next year, signaling strong demand for shared experiences.

Shorter duration trips and staycations are increasing in popularity, with 1 in 3 saying they will do more 1-3-night vacations in the next 12 months. More also indicate they will drive versus fly this year.

Half expect to spend about the same as last year on vacations , while 28% expect to spend more and 22% less.

Overall, respondents plan to engage in more local activities within a day-trip distance from their homes, with 32% stating they will do more than they did in the previous 12 months, and only 7% indicating they will do less. Leisure entertainment consumers do not plan to spend more on local activities as they lean into more free or low-cost options such as beaches, state and national parks, and food festivals, versus the prior 12 months. More expensive activities such as theme parks and amusement parks, indoor and outdoor water parks, arcades, and permanent or pop-up immersive experiences, will see about the same amount of activity or less.

The report covers a wide range of leisure categories, including amusement and theme parks, zoos, aquariums, indoor and outdoor water parks, escape rooms, themed immersive experiences (both permanent and pop-up), gaming centers, cultural and historical sites, museums, sporting events, festivals, and more.

"There is a strong appetite for out-of-home leisure experiences," said Joni Newkirk, CEO of Integrated Insight. "Attractions may benefit from more staycations and the desire to do more local activities, but with a preference toward lower-cost experiences. Higher-cost attractions may see flat or slightly declining attendance as consumers make more value-conscious choices."

Part 1 of the Leisure Experiences Consumer Survey Report is now available to download on Integrated Insight's website:

Full report available for media:

About Integrated Insight

Integrated Insight partners with organizations in the travel, leisure, and entertainment industries to turn data into strategic advantage. With a team rooted in analytical rigor and deep industry experience, the firm delivers strategies that grow revenue, improve guest experience, and drive long-term value. For more information, please visit our website:

Media Contact:

Jessica Dreiling

Chief Marketing Officer, Integrated Insight

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 970-481-1909

Website:

SOURCE Integrated Insight, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED