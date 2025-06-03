National Vehicle Expands Into Boating, Chooses Boats Group To Maximize Listing Exposure

MIAMI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vehicle, a longtime digital brand in recreational sales, has officially expanded into the marine industry and selected Boats Group as its primary online marketplace provider. Boat listings from National Vehicle are featured on Boat Trader and boats, two of the most trusted and visited marine marketplaces in the U.S., giving sellers maximum exposure to motivated buyers.

This expansion represents National Vehicle's entry into the boating market after more than two decades serving recreational sellers in the RV space. With strong demand among lifestyle-driven consumers who often own both RVs and boats, National Vehicle recognized the opportunity to help more individuals sell their boats and selected Boats Group to ensure those listings are seen by the largest audience possible.

"We've built a trusted reputation helping recreational owners sell directly, and we're excited to bring that same energy to boating," said Kevin Tadlock, President of National Vehicle. "When it came time to select where our listings should go, it was an easy choice - Boats Group runs the marketplaces that buyers trust and sellers need to succeed."

By working with Boats Group, National Vehicle listings will gain access to a combined audience of millions of monthly shoppers across Boat Trader and boats-the industry's most advanced, AI-driven marketplaces. Sellers will also benefit from real-time performance insights, with detailed visibility into listing views, inquiries, and buyer interest, all powered by Boats Group's AI-driven platform technology designed to connect serious buyers with the right listings faster.

"We're pleased to welcome National Vehicle as a new customer," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "Our focus is simple - helping sellers succeed by delivering quality exposure and connecting them with serious buyers. National Vehicle's decision to work with us underscores the value our marketplaces bring to any business looking to drive results."

National Vehicle's marine inventory is now live. As the business grows, the company will continue to engage its broad base of recreational enthusiasts, many of whom are active boaters, as it works to bring more high-quality listings into the market.

About National Vehicle

National Vehicle is a leading private-party marketing service that helps individuals sell their boats and RVs quickly and effectively. Our mission is to simplify the selling process, maximize exposure, and help owners get top value. We provide professionally crafted listings, nationwide advertising across top platforms, and personalized support from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, customer service, and proven results, National Vehicle is the trusted choice for private RV and boat sales across the U.S.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's most trusted and widely used online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats. For over 30 years, Boats Group has led the marine industry's transformation, consistently setting the standard for how boats are discovered, marketed, and sold online. Today, the company reaches more than 200 million boat shoppers annually and is powering the next generation of recreational boating commerce with AI-enabled tools, data-driven marketing solutions, financing services, and actionable insights. Backed by the largest inventory and audience in the industry, Boats Group helps OEMs, dealers, and brokers grow their business and connect with buyers more efficiently than any other source.

Media Contact: Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group, LLC

