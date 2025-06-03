Seven Corners Healthcare Invests In Mobileop4, Advancing Medical Access In Disasters And Rural Communities

CARMEL, Ind., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In further commitment to increasing health care access to rural and underserved communities, Seven Corners Healthcare has announced a strategic investment in the innovative startup company, MobileOp4. This investment will enable MobileOp4 to provide life-saving modular facilities during disasters and at large-scale events.

MobileOp4 specializes in providing portable health care solutions during situations and in locations where resources are limited but patients require immediate care. Their mobile medical modules can be quickly deployed and serve as sites for intake, triage and treatment; surgery centers; command and control centers; and housing for displaced residents and emergency personnel.

"This is an area that strongly aligns with our own strategic focus, especially as Seven Corners Healthcare explores onsite and portable health care capabilities, such as our new MRI solution," said Seven Corners CEO and President, Jeremy Murchland. "We're excited to play a part in making critical care more readily available to those in need."

Seven Corners Healthcare launched its new Mobile MRI Services in early May. The solution removes many of the constraints to traditional MRI machines, making it possible for providers to make quicker diagnoses and improve continuity of care while increasing revenue for the medical facility.

"We are honored to have Seven Corners as a financial partner in our joint pursuit to bring timely, quality care options to underserved sectors," said Mark Hall, MobileOp4's CEO and Co-Founder. "Working strategically with Seven Corners, we look to make a meaningful impact in providing accessible emergency and preventative healthcare."

MobileOp4's cost-effective solutions are designed to enhance community well-being. Modules can be deployed in 15 minutes with no special training, and include hookups for water, power, medical gases and other vital technology.

About Seven Corners Healthcare

Seven Corners Healthcare is the #1 third-party administrator of correctional health services in the country, working with quality medical providers to meet the unique health care needs of inmate populations since 2006. It also provides mobile MRI services, improving rural health care access and making patient care more cost effective and efficient in underserved areas. Today, Seven Corners administers health care services for 27 Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities and a variety of other community facilities across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. To learn more, visit SevenCornersHealthcare .

About MobileOp4

MobileOp4, based in Dallas, Texas, specializes in manufacturing affordable, rapidly deployable modules designed for emergency response, health care services, command operations, and large event support. We serve police departments, fire departments, first responders, hospital and other medical organizations, event coordinators, and other organizations and groups seeking fast, reliable flex space to address health care, command, or operational needs in emergencies, underserved areas, and public gatherings.

