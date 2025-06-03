Play Yellow At The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday: Barbara Nicklaus Honored As Rickie Fowler, Denny Mccarthy, & The Golf Community Drives $130 Million Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Play Yellow demonstrates the extraordinary power of the golf community coming together to raise money for children's healthcare in local communities," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Every swing, every donation, and every yellow shirt worn makes a difference for children and families at our member hospitals. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone and to honor Barbara Nicklaus, whose inspiring vision and tireless efforts, alongside Jack's enduring legacy, have been the heart and soul of Play Yellow."

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus's legacy extends far beyond the world of golf. Their dedication to philanthropy has had a profound impact on children's health, most notably through their support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the establishment of Play Yellow. Inspired by Jack's tradition of wearing yellow to honor a young friend, Play Yellow has united the golf community in a powerful movement to support local children's hospitals.

"Jack and I have always believed in the power of giving back. To see the Play Yellow movement grow and achieve such a significant milestone-and with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday being such an important supporter-is truly heartwarming. We are deeply honored by this recognition, and proud of the remarkable impact Play Yellow continues to have on children's healthcare. It's a testament to what can be achieved when people with a passion come together for a worthy cause."

The Play Yellow Experience at the Memorial Tournament showcased the program's growth and impact. This year's tournament served as a platform to celebrate the incredible $130 million raised through the game of golf since Play Yellow started in 2019. These funds have been instrumental in providing children with access to life-saving treatments, specialized care, and innovative research at local children's hospitals affiliated with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Yellow Out Sunday: A Powerful Display of Support

The tournament culminated in Yellow Out Sunday, a vibrant display of unity where players, fans, and volunteers wore yellow in support of children's hospitals. This tradition, inspired by Jack Nicklaus's iconic yellow shirt, is a powerful showcase for the Play Yellow movement.

PGA TOUR professional and Play Yellow ambassador Rickie Fowler, renowned for his talent, charisma, and philanthropic commitment, made a significant statement at this year's Memorial Tournament. Famously known for wearing orange on Sundays in honor of Oklahoma State University, Fowler made a rare exception to wear yellow, demonstrating his deep personal dedication to children's hospitals as a father and professional golfer.

PGA TOUR rising star Denny McCarthy significantly amplified the Play Yellow mission at the Memorial Tournament. As a dedicated Play Yellow ambassador, McCarthy pledged $50 for every birdie he scored from the Cognizant Classic through the Memorial Tournament. He, along with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, and event representatives, gathered for a ceremonial check presentation on Wednesday, May 28. The Memorial Tournament further amplified this impact by matching his birdie total. McCarthy exemplifies an athlete inspiring both on and off the course.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals encourages individuals to continue supporting Play Yellow and their local hospitals. Throughout June, there are several ways to get involved:



Share your "Why": Join the #IPlayYellowFor campaign and share your personal connection to children's health on social media. Shop for a Cause: Support your local member hospital by rounding up at the register at your local PGA TOUR Superstore until July 12.

Learn more about Play Yellow and find ways to get involved at PlayYellow.

About Play Yellow

Play Yellow is a nationwide movement that unites the golf community to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Inspired by a young friend battling cancer, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus created Play Yellow, along with the PGA TOUR and CMN Hospitals, to honor his memory and help other kids. Golfers are encouraged to wear yellow on the course and donate to support children's healthcare at member hospitals in local communities. By showcasing the collective impact of these efforts, Play Yellow highlights how every swing and every dollar contributes to changing kids' health to change the future, one drive at a time.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals .

Contact:

Christina Vitale

Communications Manager

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

O: 801-214-7400

[email protected]

CMNHospitals

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals