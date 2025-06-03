Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report 2025: $100+ Bn Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Online Channels To Spur Growth In Distribution, North America Dominates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|334
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$35.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$103.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation Highlights
- By phone type, premium smartphones held the largest share (54.26%) in 2024 and are projected to grow fastest (CAGR 14.62% from 2024-2029). By coverage, physical damage led the market with a 37.26% share, while virus and data protection coverage is expected to grow rapidly (CAGR 13.11% from 2024-2029). By distribution channel, mobile operators accounted for the largest segment (41.13%), but online distribution is poised for the fastest growth (CAGR 22.63% from 2024-2029). By end-user, the personal segment dominated (78.60%) and is set for robust growth (CAGR 12.00% from 2024-2029).
Major Market Trends
- Growth in Demand for Device Protection Affordable Plans with Enhanced Coverage Comprehensive Coverage for Devices Improved Coverage Options New Partnerships for Seamless Insurance Services
Companies Featured
- Asurion LLC. Apple Inc. Allianz SE Allstate AmTrust Financial Services Inc. The Chubb Corporation Orange S.A. Progressive Corporation Aviva plc Telefonica S.A. Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Igloo Pte. Ltd. FingerMotion, Inc. Epic Device Insurance Smart Communications Inc Kingfisher Airtel Payments Bank ICICI Lombard Taurus Insurance Services Limited FingerMotion, Inc. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd Kakaopay Insurance Corp. Taurus Insurance Services Bouygues Telecom Currys plc Deutsche Telekom Lloyds Banking Group Leocare Wakam Societe Anonyme N26 P&V Verzekeringen, Bolttech Epic Systems Corporation Zurich Insurance Group Tre Sverige Mobile Garantie AG Generali Ceska pojistovna a.s. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari SA Uniqa Groupama Sogaz Rosgosstrakh Flip Brightstar Device Protection LLC AIG Mobile Insurance Seguro Telcel Verizon Mobile Protect AIG Seguros Seguros Atlas S.A. Verizon Mobile Protect Brightstar Device Protection LLC Brightstar Corporation Minuto Seguros AXA Gulf Old Mutual Limited Vodacom Business
