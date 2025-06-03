Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report 2025: $100+ Bn Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Online Channels To Spur Growth In Distribution, North America Dominates


2025-06-03 10:33:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global mobile phone insurance market is projected to grow from $35.21 billion in 2024 to $103.03 billion by 2034. Key growth drivers include increased smartphone use and digitalization. North America leads the market. Online sales channels and premium smartphone insurance are set to grow fastest.

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the market is projected to achieve a valuation of $35.21 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 4.49% since 2019. A further expansion is anticipated, reaching $60.98 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.61% and ultimately $103.03 billion by 2034 at a 11.06% CAGR.

Growth drivers during the historical period included rising smartphone thefts, increased disposable income, cybersecurity concerns, heightened awareness of insurance benefits, and expanding internet penetration, despite data privacy posing a challenge. Looking ahead, factors such as smartphone proliferation, urbanization, digitalization, and insurtech and e-commerce growth will fuel market expansion, although economic challenges could impede progress.

The mobile phone insurance market remains fragmented. In 2023, leading players combined for 13.95% of the market, with Asurion LLC at the forefront (3.06% share), followed by Apple Inc. (3.04%), Allianz SE (2.28%), and others. North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 35.29% of revenue, with Asia Pacific and South America expected to experience the fastest growth in subsequent years, at CAGRs of 13.74% and 12.53%, respectively.

New opportunities abound for premium smartphones ($18.69 billion by 2029), physical damage coverage ($9.53 billion), online channels ($9.51 billion), and the personal end-user segment ($21.1 billion). The United States could witness a $7.17 billion increase in market size.

Strategic recommendations for industry stakeholders include enhancing insurance packages, collaborating with insurers, carriers, and manufacturers, boosting service offerings with advanced features, and embracing digital marketing and online distribution channels. Companies should also target the premium smartphones segment and expand in emergent markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 334
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.21 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $103.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3%
Regions Covered Global


Market Segmentation Highlights

  • By phone type, premium smartphones held the largest share (54.26%) in 2024 and are projected to grow fastest (CAGR 14.62% from 2024-2029).
  • By coverage, physical damage led the market with a 37.26% share, while virus and data protection coverage is expected to grow rapidly (CAGR 13.11% from 2024-2029).
  • By distribution channel, mobile operators accounted for the largest segment (41.13%), but online distribution is poised for the fastest growth (CAGR 22.63% from 2024-2029).
  • By end-user, the personal segment dominated (78.60%) and is set for robust growth (CAGR 12.00% from 2024-2029).

Major Market Trends

  • Growth in Demand for Device Protection
  • Affordable Plans with Enhanced Coverage
  • Comprehensive Coverage for Devices
  • Improved Coverage Options
  • New Partnerships for Seamless Insurance Services

Companies Featured

  • Asurion LLC.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Allianz SE
  • Allstate
  • AmTrust Financial Services Inc.
  • The Chubb Corporation
  • Orange S.A.
  • Progressive Corporation
  • Aviva plc
  • Telefonica S.A.
  • Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
  • Igloo Pte. Ltd.
  • FingerMotion, Inc.
  • Epic Device Insurance
  • Smart Communications Inc
  • Kingfisher
  • Airtel Payments Bank
  • ICICI Lombard
  • Taurus Insurance Services Limited
  • FingerMotion, Inc.
  • Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd
  • ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd
  • Kakaopay Insurance Corp.
  • Taurus Insurance Services
  • Bouygues Telecom
  • Currys plc
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Lloyds Banking Group
  • Leocare
  • Wakam Societe Anonyme
  • N26
  • P&V Verzekeringen, Bolttech
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • Zurich Insurance Group
  • Tre Sverige
  • Mobile Garantie AG
  • Generali Ceska pojistovna a.s.
  • Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
  • Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari SA
  • Uniqa
  • Groupama
  • Sogaz
  • Rosgosstrakh
  • Flip
  • Brightstar Device Protection LLC
  • AIG Mobile Insurance
  • Seguro Telcel
  • Verizon Mobile Protect
  • AIG Seguros Seguros Atlas S.A.
  • Verizon Mobile Protect
  • Brightstar Device Protection LLC
  • Brightstar Corporation
  • Minuto Seguros
  • AXA Gulf
  • Old Mutual Limited
  • Vodacom Business

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Mobile Phone Insurance Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN03062025004107003653ID1109631217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search