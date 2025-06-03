Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report 2025: $100+ Bn Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Online Channels To Spur Growth In Distribution, North America Dominates

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2024, the market is projected to achieve a valuation of $35.21 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 4.49% since 2019. A further expansion is anticipated, reaching $60.98 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.61% and ultimately $103.03 billion by 2034 at a 11.06% CAGR.

Growth drivers during the historical period included rising smartphone thefts, increased disposable income, cybersecurity concerns, heightened awareness of insurance benefits, and expanding internet penetration, despite data privacy posing a challenge. Looking ahead, factors such as smartphone proliferation, urbanization, digitalization, and insurtech and e-commerce growth will fuel market expansion, although economic challenges could impede progress.

The mobile phone insurance market remains fragmented. In 2023, leading players combined for 13.95% of the market, with Asurion LLC at the forefront (3.06% share), followed by Apple Inc. (3.04%), Allianz SE (2.28%), and others. North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 35.29% of revenue, with Asia Pacific and South America expected to experience the fastest growth in subsequent years, at CAGRs of 13.74% and 12.53%, respectively.

New opportunities abound for premium smartphones ($18.69 billion by 2029), physical damage coverage ($9.53 billion), online channels ($9.51 billion), and the personal end-user segment ($21.1 billion). The United States could witness a $7.17 billion increase in market size.

Strategic recommendations for industry stakeholders include enhancing insurance packages, collaborating with insurers, carriers, and manufacturers, boosting service offerings with advanced features, and embracing digital marketing and online distribution channels. Companies should also target the premium smartphones segment and expand in emergent markets.

