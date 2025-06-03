Renowned Author And Anthropologist Wade Davis Named Distinguished Fellow Of The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Durham, N.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation is honored to announce that Wade Davis, acclaimed author, photographer, filmmaker, anthropologist, and ethnographer has been named a Distinguished Fellow of the Foundation. This recognition reflects the powerfully inspiring way that Davis embodies the heart of E.O. Wilson's hopes and legacy.

“Wade Davis exemplifies the kind of bold thinking, field-based research, and poetic storytelling that inspires people to see the deep connections between nature and humanity and be moved to care for our planet,” said Paula J. Ehrlich, President & CEO of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.“We are honored to welcome him as a Distinguished Fellow.”

A celebrated voice for environment and cultural preservation, Davis is a Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia. His career has spanned every continent, including over three years living among 15 Indigenous groups in the Amazon and Andes while collecting more than 6,000 plant specimens. A National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence from 2000 to 2013, Davis was named one of the NGS's Explorers for the Millennium.

His acclaimed books - including One River, The Wayfinders, Into the Silence, and Magdalena - and documentary films have captivated audiences worldwide. He has written over 375 articles, authored 23 books, and delivered over 200 university lectures and five TED Talks with more than 8 million views.

Davis's lifetime of achievement has been recognized by numerous international awards and honors, including the Order of Canada, the Explorers Medal, and 12 honorary degrees. His body of work profoundly echoes E.O. Wilson's call for a deeper understanding of the world's ecosystems and the urgent need to conserve them.

As a Distinguished Fellow, Davis will collaborate with the Foundation to help carry forward E.O. Wilson's passionate voice for our planet.

