Modern Home Furnishing Store, Contemporary Galleries, Now Delivering To Northern Kentucky And Cincinnati Area

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cincinnati and the Northern Kentucky area now have access to one of the largest selections of modern and contemporary home furnishings in the region from Contemporary Galleries . Since 1971, Contemporary Galleries has offered a unique, quality selection of modern furniture, lighting, art, decor, and other home furnishings to customers throughout the Louisville, Kentucky area. Now, they are making their products even more accessible to customers outside of the Louisville market with fee-based deliveries up to 180 miles away.Customers can expect to find a wide variety of home furnishings in Contemporary Galleries' 18,000 square foot showroom. They offer popular brands, including:-- Ekornes-- Natuzzi Editions-- Incanto-- Elite-- Alf Italia-- Fjords-- MaxDivani-- Amisco-- Canadel-- Palliser-- BDI-- American Leather-- Copeland-- Skovby-- And MoreTo celebrate the expansion of their delivery service, Contemporary Galleries is offering a special delivery fee of only $299 to anyone in the Northern KY-Cincinnati area who mentions this press release through August 31, 2025.ABOUT CONTEMPORARY GALLERIESContemporary Galleries is a second-generation family-owned business with over 54 years of experience offering high-quality modern furniture, decor, lighting, art, rugs, gifts and more, online and from their Louisville, Kentucky showroom. Additionally, Contemporary Galleries also provides space planning and design assistance to interested customers. While some items are available for online purchase , most inventory is sold at the Contemporary Galleries showroom, an 18,000 square foot store in Louisville, KY at 220 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY, 40222.“We always encourage our clients to try before they buy, which is why we always recommend in-person shopping versus online,” co-owner Bob Mason says.“We pride ourselves on offering the best products with no pressure from sales associates so that every trip you make to our store is worth it.”Contemporary Galleries sells modern home and office furniture, art, and decor for every room in the house, including:-- Sofas and sectionals-- Dining tables and chairs-- Bookshelves-- Casegoods-- Bar stools-- Lighting-- Wall Art-- Sculptures-- Pillows-- Rugs-- Desks-- Filing and storage-- Recliners-- Bed frames-- Mattresses-- And More“If we don't have what you are looking for, we can special order items to fit your exact needs and design,” co-owner Todd Mason adds.Contemporary Galleries does not ship furniture, but they currently provide a delivery service to nearby cities like Cincinnati, OH, Lexington, KY, Elizabethtown, KY, Nashville, TN, Evansville, IN, and Indianapolis, IN. Their in-store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. They are closed on Sundays. If you would like to contact Contemporary Galleries with any questions about the store or its inventory, email them at ... or call them at their number, (502) 426-9273.

