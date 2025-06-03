Gambino Family Mafia Heir Launches MOBX, A Blockchain Syndicate Where Loyalty Is Everything

NEW YORK, DUBAI, UAE and MANILA, Philippines, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBX , a new Web3 ecosystem, is redefining how reputation and opportunity are earned in crypto. Backed by Giovanni Gambino-Entrepreneur, producer, author, and direct descendant of one of history's most legendary families-MOBX combines blockchain utility with values like loyalty, hierarchy, and earned trust.

Gambino takes on the role of The Digital Godfather, leading a syndicate where members rise through the ranks by merit-not money.

"We're not another hype train," said Giovanni. "MOBX is a family. And in this family, you earn your place."

Merit Over Money

MOBX is more than a token-it's a rank-based structure. Members start as Associates and move up by earning Respect Points through referrals, verified actions, and community engagement. Higher ranks unlock access to chats, tools, and features designed for real users-not speculators.

Mob Academy & Tools

Mob Academy delivers gamified education on viral growth and decentralized project building. Lessons are unlocked through loyalty and platform activity-not fiat.

A Story in Motion

A 20-part cinematic video series filmed across New York, Dubai, and the Philippines brings the MOBX world to life. A glowing envelope symbolizes access earned-not bought.

Token Utility Access - Now Live on BASE

The MOBX token is now active on the Base network. Users must connect via a Base-compatible wallet to access features. Select participants may earn marketing bounty rewards, including stablecoin bonuses, for verified outreach-not tied to token performance or investment returns.

About MOBX

MOBX is a rank-based Web3 ecosystem where reputation-not wealth-drives advancement. It blends blockchain structure, secrecy, and earned status.

Disclaimer

MOBX tokens are for utility within the MOBX ecosystem only. They do not represent equity, ownership, or investment contracts. MOBX does not guarantee profits or financial returns. Participants are responsible for complying with local laws.

SOURCE MOBX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED