Corify Care Announces AI Collaboration With Mayo Clinic To Improve Cardiac Arrhythmia Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nearly 60 million people worldwide are affected by atrial fibrillation, yet treatment outcomes for complex cases remain ineffective. More than 50 percent of ablation procedures for complex arrhythmia fail, in many cases because clinicians are unable to target the necessary region of the heart. Corify's global mapping technology now allows clinicians to pinpoint the source of an atrial fibrillation case, creating an accurate roadmap for completing a targeted ablation.

As part of the collaboration, select Mayo Clinic physicians will help Corify refine its current model and make recommendations on improvements relating to useability and clinical flow.

"This collaboration focuses on advancing AI-powered technology for real-time cardiac mapping and enhanced procedural guidance in arrhythmia treatment,'' said Andreu Climent , CEO of Corify Care .

Corify Care's proprietary technology offers a global and efficient solution to detect, map, and manage complex cardiac arrhythmias with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Unlike traditional invasive diagnostic methods, Corify Care's system creates detailed three-dimensional maps of the heart's electrical activity - offering a faster approach to arrhythmia diagnosis and management. Ultimately this technology aims to provide more effective treatment and a reduced risk of recurrence, saving and improving more patients' lives.

Recent clinical research confirmed that Corify's imageless ECGI system enables noninvasive, real-time cardiac mapping without the need for CT or MRI and can be applied across a wide range of procedures including atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and cardiac resynchronization therapy.

Corify has earned recognition across Europe for its clinical impact, winning several prestigious awards and receiving support from the European Innovation Institute of Technology. It is pursuing FDA approval after securing CE Mark certification in 2024 under the European Union's Medical Device Regulation. Since its launch, the technology has been successfully used in around 2,000 cases, with adoption continuing to grow. For more information about Corify, please visit .

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research

Contact: Alex Jackson (shark&minnow)

[email protected]

(216) 245-3477

SOURCE Corify Care