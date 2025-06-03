Republic Capital Group Advises Wealthcare Capital Management On Entering Into A Definitive Agreement With Sammons Financial Group
The acquisition of Wealthcare by a large financial leader such as Sammons is a meaningful industry event.Post thi
"The acquisition of Wealthcare by a large financial leader such as Sammons is a meaningful industry event," said John Langston, Founder and CEO of Republic. "It was a pleasure working with the Wealthcare and NewSpring teams, and we are excited for the future with Wealthcare as part of Sammons.", he added.
Matt Regan, CEO of Wealthcare, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the process that we undertook with Republic Capital Group and thank them for their support and guidance throughout."
"We are truly excited that Republic helped us find the perfect partner for Wealthcare in Sammons," said Jim Ashton, General Partner at NewSpring Holdings. "We are incredibly proud of what the Wealthcare team accomplished during our partnership. As Wealthcare enters this exciting new phase of growth, we are thrilled that Sammons, an organization that shares Wealthcare's client-first culture, values-based leadership, and long-term commitment to helping advisors thrive, will be able to build on Wealthcare's success."
About Republic Capital Group : Republic Capital Group , led by CEO and Founder John Langston , specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities and their clients. Republic partners with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.
For more information, please visit republiccg and on follow on LinkedIn: Republic Capital Group
Media Contact : Carrie Massey [email protected]
Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.
