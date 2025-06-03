New Changeup Survey Reveals Nearly 70% Of Beauty Shoppers Feel Overwhelmed In-Store

"Today's beauty shoppers aren't just buying products – they're seeking experiences," said Lynn Gonsior, COO of ChangeUp. "Consumers are looking for spaces that deliver discovery, inspiration, and authentic connections that even the best digital experience can't replicate. Our research proves that physical retail still plays a crucial role in the beauty journey, but it needs to change."

Key findings from the report include:



69% say shopping for beauty is overwhelming – and it's driving them away from physical stores.

63% wish beauty stores were about more than just buying products.

83% say they've become more value conscious when buying beauty products.

Almost half of respondents think beauty trends change so quickly, and physical retail hasn't caught up.

Two dominant beauty consumer segments emerged: Glow-Getters and Savvy Substitutors – each with unique expectations and shopping behaviors that illustrate changing priorities. All shoppers report they prefer specialty beauty, yet the satisfaction of drug and mass retailers vary by customer segment.

ChangeUp's research also reveals significant differences in consumers' satisfaction of shopping experiences across a range of retailers including Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Walgreens, Target, and more.

With actionable insights on store design, consumer segmentation, and retail strategy, ChangeUp's beauty report serves as a strategic guide for brands ready to lead in the evolving beauty landscape.

Methodology:

All 1,600 respondents regularly make beauty purchases in the physical store (at least every six months). They also purchase beauty products in the physical store from at least one of the 11 brands included in the survey. This study was designed to represent a diverse cross-section of U.S. shoppers, balanced by age, gender, race, region, and income.

