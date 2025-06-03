Standard Premium Finance Holdings Positioned As Safe Haven Amid Rising Tariff Pressures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (Standard Premium), a leading specialty finance company, today reaffirmed its position as a stable, growth-oriented domestic investment option amid rising global trade tensions and tariff-related market volatility. The Company's U.S.-focused business model remains shielded from international trade risks, supporting continued growth performance and resilience.

“Standard Premium operations are entirely domestic, highly regulated and unrelated to global supply chains,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium.“We remain impervious to the kind of market disruptions that tariffs often create across most sectors.”

Standard Premium's core business initiatives are rooted in a steady, service-driven model that is focused on achieving measurable growth milestones. With low exposure to international volatility and a track record of profitable growth, the Company continues to offer investors clarity and consistency.

“We believe disciplined, transparent business models like ours offer long-term value and stability with expanded profitability, investments in growth opportunities and increased shareholder value through all market cycles,” Koppelmann adds.

The Company also recently announced a $250,000 stock repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in its strategic direction and financial strength. The program, which runs through November 2, 2025, offers flexibility to return capital to shareholders while supporting continued growth. Backed by record profitability in FY 2024 and Q1 2025, Standard Premium remains dedicated to disciplined expansion, accelerating growth, shareholder value creation and leveraging its operational momentum to drive sustainable long-term performance across evolving market conditions.

