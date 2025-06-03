Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Dividends are payable on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2025.
About Greif
Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at .
Contact:
Bill D'Onofrio
614-499-7233
