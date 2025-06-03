Biophotonics Technology And Global Markets Report 2025-2030: Expansion Into Non-Medical Applications, And Increasing Penetration Of Personalized Medicine And Precision Healthcare
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$68.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$113.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Future Outlook Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Impact of the Ongoing Tariff Imposed by the U.S. on the Biophotonics Market Value Chain Analysis Material Development Manufacturing and Processing Distribution and Logistics Application and Integration Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways Market Drivers Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics Advances in Optical Technologies Market Restraints High Cost of Biophotonic Equipment Complexity in Technology Integration Market Opportunities Advances in Nanotechnology Expansion into Non-Medical Applications Increasing Penetration of Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview Regulatory Scenario in Biophotonics Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview Emerging Technologies Device Miniaturization Advanced Spectroscopy Techniques Bio-Inspired Photonics Patent Analysis Regional Patterns Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by Application Key Takeaways See-Through Imaging Microscopy Biosensing/Analytic Sensing Spectro Molecular Imaging Light Therapy Surface Imaging Inside Imaging Market Breakdown by Technique Key Takeaways In Vitro In Vivo Market Breakdown by End Use Key Takeaways Medical Diagnostics Medical Therapeutics Test Components Others Geographic Region Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways Market Ecosystem Analysis Material Suppliers Biophotonics Equipment Manufacturers Original Equipment Manufacturers Analysis of Key Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. BD Zeiss Group Strategic Analysis Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Key Takeaways Environmental Impact Social Impact Governance Impact Status of ESG in the Biophotonics Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
